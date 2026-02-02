FEBRUARY 3–DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA COURT ALLOWS SUNRISE WIND PROJECT TO RESUME

Hits: 40

GILLIBRAND STATEMENT ON COURT INJUNCTION ALLOWING SUNRISE WIND CONSTRUCTION TO RESUME

Washington, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand released the following statement on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia’s preliminary injunction allowing the Sunrise Wind project to resume construction following the Trump administration’s stop work order, which constituted another brazen attack on New York’s energy economy:

“Today’s court decision allowing Sunrise Wind to immediately resume construction is a win for New York’s working families and our economy. As energy costs continue to soar, the Trump administration’s ridiculous attempts to halt this project would have killed good-paying jobs and raised energy costs on New Yorkers — all to score political points and benefit powerful special interests. I will continue pushing back on the Trump administration’s brazen political attacks on New York that are raising costs and hurting families. New Yorkers should not be forced to pay more because of reckless and politically motivated interference by the Trump administration.”