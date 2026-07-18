JULY 18– SENATOR GILLEBRAND BEGINS ANTI INFLATION TOUR THROUGHOUT STATE

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GILLIBRAND COMMENCES STATEWIDE TOUR ADDRESSING THE RISING COST OF GROCERIES, LAGGING CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

New York, NY – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is holding press conferences across New York State – including in Latham, Utica, and Riverhead – to address the crushing impact of rising grocery and household goods prices on working families.

The push follows a recent Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index report showing headline inflation surged to 4.2%, the sharpest 12-month increase since April 2023.

“Donald Trump’s policies are making basic necessities unaffordable for hardworking New Yorkers,” said Senator Gillibrand. “He promised to tackle rising costs, but instead he’s made everything worse. Prices on groceries, gas, and essentials have skyrocketed here at home, as he pours taxpayers dollars into a forever war abroad. I will continue to demand accountability and fight for all Americans being crushed by these unsustainable costs.”

The spike in costs is hitting New Yorkers directly at the checkout counter, with the prices of staple items like fruits and vegetables climbing 6.1%, and nonalcoholic beverages up 5.8%. With average wage growth lagging significantly behind, working families are experiencing a severe gap in purchasing power, driving consumer confidence down as basic monthly expenses outpace paychecks.

Gillibrand blamed the rising costs directly on Trump’s ongoing war in Iran. She reiterated her commitment to curbing military actions abroad to shift the focus back to Americans struggling at home.

“The impact of inflation continues to force many of our neighbors to make impossible choices between food, medicine, rent and other basic necessities,” said Tom Nardacci, CEO of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. “Across our 23-county New York service area, our network of more than 1,000 food pantries and meal programs is seeing increased demand and longer lines. Families are turning to us simply to make ends meet, and it’s becoming harder for us to access food. We are proud to stand with Senator Gillibrand and our partners to meet this high community need to our best ability, and to demand action to alleviate strains the charitable food system faces.”

“We were truly honored and grateful to welcome Senator Gillibrand today. Her continued support for our mission means so much to all of us. She shares our heart for ensuring that every family has access to healthy, nutritious food, especially in the food deserts of Utica and Troy. We deeply appreciate her taking the time to visit, listen, and see firsthand the impact that compassionate partnerships can have on our community,” said Pastor Mike Servello, CEO, Compassion Coalition. “Thank you, Senator Gillibrand, for standing with us as we work together to bring hope, dignity, and healthy food to thousands of our neighbors. We are grateful for your friendship and your commitment to the people of New York.”