JULY 18– WHITE PLAINS WEATHER AT 1 PM; 70 FOGGY MISTY LIGHTLY RAINING WPCNR DEGREES

Hits: 69

This Afternoon Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Areas of smoke. Steady temperature around 75. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11pm and 2am. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph.