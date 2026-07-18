JULY 18– THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE IN ACTION: “GHOST GUNS” SUBJECT OF SWEEPING ENFORCEMENT AS PROLIFORATE IN COUNTY

A Message from the District Attorney… Dear Friends and Neighbors: Last week we were all reminded that violence can strike in any community, regardless of affluency or zip code. 71-year-old Marian Green was found murdered in her Scarsdale home, brutally stabbed and beaten. Her son, Chester Green, 26, was arrested for Murder in the 2nd Degree for this unthinkable crime. This was a stark reminder that violence knows no boundaries. I want to thank our prosecutors and criminal investigators, along with our partners in the Scarsdale Police Department and the Westchester County Department of Public Safety for their professionalism and diligence in this case. Your hard work does not go unnoticed. I also want to commend our Criminal Investigators Squad for their outstanding firearms investigation which resulted in the arrest of a 49-year-old Greenwich man, Michael Larriuz. This proactive investigation resulted in the seizure of 22 ghost guns (including 2 assault-style rifles), 3 serialized firearms, multiple large-capacity magazines and 6 oz. of cocaine. Ghost guns are increasingly turning up at crime scenes across the country. Westchester has not been immune from this. From 2024 to 2025, the number of ghost guns recovered by police agencies in Westchester increased by 33%. Considering the amount of havoc that one firearm in the wrong hands can wreak in our communities, it is fair to say that this investigation has surely saved lives. This operation was led by our Criminal Investigators Squad and conducted in partnership with the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (Homeland Security Investigations), the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenwich Police Department. A heartfelt thank you to all involved for their courageous and intelligent police work. Westchester remains one of the safest Counties in the nation. So much of this has to do with the tremendous efforts of everyone in our office and our dedicated law enforcement officers. Their commitment to excellence is unparalleled and for that, I am grateful. As we usher in the summer, I am hopeful that you all find time to spend with your family and friends, enjoy the warmer weather and please, stay safe.