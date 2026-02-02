FEBRUARY 3– 10:17 PM EST–DA CACACE AND N.Y.S.P. FORM NEW TRAFFIC SAFETY INITIATIVE

HAWTHORNE, N.Y. – Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace and New York State Police Troop K Commander Daniel P. Smith announced today the formation of a new traffic safety initiative aimed at making the highways in Westchester safer to travel. The District Attorney’s Safer Highways (D.A.S.H.) plan will, in its initial stages, focus on increased State Police patrols on the Sprain Brook Parkway and I-684. Starting today and proceeding through the end of February, Major Smith will assign a significant number of troopers to monitor these two highways for all manner of unsafe driving, including both non-criminal and criminal violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Law. The DA’s Office will assign two Assistant District Attorneys, Jamie Fair, chief of the Greenburgh Branch, and Cindy Adimari, chief of the Rye Branch, to help State Police weed out the most egregious drivers and scrutinize these cases for potential criminal infractions. D.A.S.H. will be used as a template for future traffic safety enforcement efforts, including on other highways and during other high-traffic times of the year. DA Cacace said: “No one should have to fear losing life or limb when getting on the highway. Unfortunately, a reckless driver’s poor decision-making doesn’t just put them at risk, it endangers all of us. Whether it’s excessive speeding, swerving or driving under the influence, the roads have steadily become unsafe for the families of Westchester County. With D.A.S.H., my message to the driving public is this: Slow down, or we’ll do it for you.” Major Smith said: “As Commander of Troop K, I fully support District Attorney Cacace’s D.A.S.H. — District Attorney’s Safer Highways — initiative. Throughout the entire month of February, the New York State Police will maintain a highly visible enforcement presence on the Sprain Brook Parkway and Interstate 684, focused on aggressive, reckless, impaired and intoxicated driving, as well as other criminal activity on our roadways. Highway safety and the preservation of public order are core values of the New York State Police, and this initiative reflects our shared responsibility to protect law-abiding motorists while addressing the very real dangers that aggressive and reckless driving create for both the public and the Troopers who patrol these corridors every day.” Carole Sears, of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Westchester County, said: “There is absolutely no excuse for getting behind the wheel if you are either on alcohol or drugs. You are driving a two-ton missile when you get behind the wheel. If you feel that you’re with someone and you have to say to that person, ‘Are you okay to drive?’ Then they’re not.”