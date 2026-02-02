FEBRUARY 2– EYEWITNESS WEATHER: WESTCHESTER’S WEATHER EXPERT PREDICTS EARLY SPRING (IT CAN’T BE EARLY ENOUGH)

Hits: 73

THIS JUST IN! MUSCOOT FARM’S CLUXATAWNEY HENRIETTA PREDICTS AN EARLY SPRING

Warmer weather is on its way in Westchester County!

[Katonah, NY] – Egg-citing news out of Muscoot Farm: Cluxatawney Henrietta is predicting an early spring as she laid an egg this morning!

WATCH THE PRESS EVENT

https://youtu.be/uEVCrFTOxP8

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said,

“Groundhog Day with Cluxatawney Henrietta is a beloved Westchester County celebration that brings families and neighbors together at Muscoot Farm. The event celebrates community, curiosity, and the changing seasons. It stands as a reminder of how county traditions continue to bring people together year after year.”

Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation Kathy O’Connor said:

“Westchester County Parks is proud to offer engaging, high-quality programming throughout the year, and Muscoot Farm plays an important role in that mission. Events like Groundhog Day reflect our commitment to creating meaningful experiences that educate, entertain, and bring the community together.”

Muscoot Farm Director Jonathon Benjamin said:

“Groundhog Day has become one of the most anticipated events of the year at the farm, thanks to Cluxatawney Henrietta. It’s always a joy to see visitors of all ages come together to support her and celebrate the occasion.”

Now in its eighth year, Muscoot Farm’s Groundhog Day celebration puts a playful twist on a classic tradition. Visitors enjoyed kid-friendly activities, tasty treats and plenty of farmyard fun while cheering on one of Muscoot’s most beloved residents as she delivered her much-anticipated prediction.