FEBRUARY 2– LEARN ABOUT THE NEW NY SUBWAY OMNY SYSTEM AROUND WESTCHESTER COUNTY THIS MONTH

Westchester Department of Transportation

The van will be onsite at various locations throughout Westchester from Saturday, February 7 through Saturday, February 14.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) has switched its mobile sale vehicles, originally used for MetroCard assistance, to helping customers learn more about the new OMNY system or to transfer MetroCard balances to OMNY.
The MetroCard van schedule for November 2025 in Westchester County

