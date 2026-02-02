FEBRUARY 2– TRAILERBLAZERS AWARDS 2026 CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH FEB 27

Image: Sankofa Bird

Trailblazers Preserving Our legacy

Westchester County Executive Kenneth W. Jenkins,
The Westchester County Board of Legislators and
The Westchester County African American Advisory Board

Invite you to Join us for

Black History Month
and Our Trailblazers
Awards Ceremony

Friday, February 27, 2026
Reception at 5:30 p.m. | Ceremony at 6:15 p.m.

The Little Theater
Westchester County Center
198 Central Ave, White Plains, NY 10606

RSVP by Friday, February 20: bit.ly/4sPVRQS

Honoring Westchester County’s Outstanding African American Citizens

Civic Engagement 
“The Whitney M. Young, Jr. Award”
Ronald Rosado Abad

The Arts
“The Ruby Dee Award”
Lorraine Hansberry
(Posthumously) 

