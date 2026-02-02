FEBRUARY 2– TRAILERBLAZERS AWARDS 2026 CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH FEB 27

|
Trailblazers Preserving Our legacy
Westchester County Executive Kenneth W. Jenkins,
The Westchester County Board of Legislators and
The Westchester County African American Advisory Board
Invite you to Join us for
Black History Month
and Our Trailblazers
Awards Ceremony
Friday, February 27, 2026
Reception at 5:30 p.m. | Ceremony at 6:15 p.m.
The Little Theater
Westchester County Center
198 Central Ave, White Plains, NY 10606
RSVP by Friday, February 20: bit.ly/4sPVRQS
Honoring Westchester County’s Outstanding African American Citizens
Civic Engagement
“The Whitney M. Young, Jr. Award”
Ronald Rosado Abad
The Arts
“The Ruby Dee Award”
Lorraine Hansberry
(Posthumously)