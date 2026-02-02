FEBRUARY 2– TRAILERBLAZERS AWARDS 2026 CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH FEB 27

Trailblazers Preserving Our legacy Westchester County Executive Kenneth W. Jenkins,

The Westchester County Board of Legislators and

The Westchester County African American Advisory Board Invite you to Join us for Black History Month

and Our Trailblazers

Awards Ceremony Friday, February 27, 2026

Reception at 5:30 p.m. | Ceremony at 6:15 p.m. The Little Theater

Westchester County Center

198 Central Ave, White Plains, NY 10606 RSVP by Friday, February 20: bit.ly/4sPVRQS Honoring Westchester County’s Outstanding African American Citizens Civic Engagement

“The Whitney M. Young, Jr. Award”

Ronald Rosado Abad The Arts

“The Ruby Dee Award”

Lorraine Hansberry

(Posthumously) ​​​​​​