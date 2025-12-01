DECEMBER 1—STATE APPROVES 3 CASINO SITES FOR NEW YORK CITY–TRUMP ORGANIZATION ALREADY THE BIG WINNER.

Hits: 86

WPCNR GAMBLING BETS. From the Governor’s Press Office. December 1, 2025:

The Governor’s Office announced approval of three wide-open full gambling facilities in New York City today.

Bally’s Bronx will be located at the site of the Bally’s Golf Links which will build the casino on The Trump Organization owned property in the South Bronx just off the Whitestone Bridge. (Rendering Ballys )

Hard Rock Metropolitan Park with New York Mets owner Steve Cohen will building a complex next to Citi Field in Queens. The ballpark CitiField is seen in the background behind the guitar.

Resorts World New York was approved to expand its video gaming facility at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens into a casino. That facility is already located in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens and currently operates video gaming at the Aqueduct Racetrack.

Today’s decision by the New York State Gaming Authority instantly made The Trump Organization a winner. The Trump Golf Course site is the most convenient to get to from Westchester County and Connecticut and Long Island and of course boat.

This is perhaps the most savvy future visionary deal The Trump Organization has ever made. The Organization made money on it today.

As Casino.org reported in April of this year in an article by Todd Schriber, it results from a lease agreement the Trump Organization made in 2022. You can read Mr. Schriber’s original article at

https://www.casino.org/news/if-ballys-wins-bronx-casino-license-trump-gets-115m-windfall/

“In late 2023, the regional casino operator struck a deal with the president’s business group — run by his two eldest sons — to acquire the lease on Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point. At that time, it was believed the purchase price was $60 million, but the agreement included a clause under which Bally’s would pay an additional $115 million to the Trump Organization if a gaming venue is eventually built on the property.

Bally’s further agrees that in the event that any Bally’s Entity is awarded, granted, assigned or otherwise receives (including, without limitation, being selected or announced as the successful bidder in a request for offer or request for proposal process or otherwise) a non-appealable Gaming License (a ‘Gaming Event’), then Bally’s shall make a separate non-refundable payment to Trump in the amount of $115 million,” according to a June 2023 letter from Donald Trump Jr. to then Bally’s President George Papanier.”

GOVERNOR HOCHUL ISSUED THIS STATEMENT ON THE GAMING FACILITY BOARD DECISION

“From the moment that three downstate casino licenses were authorized in the 2022 State Budget, I have been clear: any approved project must provide real benefits to its community and have sustainable economic plans. I am grateful to Chair Been and the Gaming Facility Location Board for their careful review of the applications according to these high standards.

“The three projects approved today promise to unlock billions in funding for the MTA and create tens of thousands of jobs. It is critical that they keep those promises. I look forward to the Gaming Commission’s review of the Board’s recommendations in the weeks ahead.”