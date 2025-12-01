DECEMBER 1– WPCNR WEATHERRRRRRRRRRRRRRR! 35 DEGREES AND CLEAR 6 PM “FEELS LIKE SNOW”

Hits: 84

GOVERNOR HOCHUL URGES CAUTION AS NOR’EASTER IS FORECAST TO DELIVER FIRST MAJOR SNOWFALL FOR MAJORITY OF NEW YORK

Winter Storm Watches, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in Effect for Many Areas North of New York City

Storm Will Cause Difficult and Potentially Dangerous Commutes Tuesday; Avoid Unnecessary Travel if Possible

New Yorkers Can Sign Up for Weather and Emergency Alerts by Texting 333111

Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to exercise caution ahead of a Nor’easter system forecast to bring the first major snowfall for much of the state beginning early Tuesday morning. Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect for parts of the Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Mid-Hudson and Capital Regions where snow totals could surpass 7 inches.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for parts of the Western New York, Central New York, Finger Lakes and Mid-Hudson regions which are expected to receive less than 6 inches of snow. The storm is expected to create difficult driving conditions during the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. New Yorkers should do their best to avoid unnecessary travel on roadways, however if unable to, it will be important to leave extra time for traveling and always remember to avoid crowding plows when they are servicing roadways.

“While New Yorkers are no strangers to snow, and preparedness is key to staying safe on the roads and at home,” Governor Hochul said. “Ahead of this snowfall, I’m encouraging New Yorkers to make a plan – stock your car with safety essentials and leave extra time when traveling. State agencies stand ready to assist New Yorkers throughout the storm and our plow crews will be out keeping our roadways safe, but we encourage everyone to be weather aware and closely monitor the forecast.”

Snow is possible statewide, with the highest totals across the Mid-Hudson and Capital Regions. Accumulations of four to eight inches of snow are expected, with isolated totals of up to one foot possible in the higher elevations of the Catskills. Snowfall totals will depend on elevation and daytime temperatures will be near freezing.

In addition to preparing for snow, New Yorkers should also prepare to protect against the dangers that can result from colder weather and winter activities. Under state regulation, a Code Blue is automatically in effect whenever the temperature and wind chill equal less than 32 degrees.

Local social services districts are legally required to take necessary steps to ensure those experiencing homelessness have access to shelter and that shelter hours are extended. Cold Weather tips from the Department of Health can be found here; additional tips for preventing frostbite and hypothermia can be found here; information on Carbon Monoxide poisoning can be found here; information on the proper use of generators can be found here; safe winter driving tips can be found here.

The New York State Department of Labor advises workers and employers to engage in extreme cold weather best practices such as:

Limit outdoor work, provide frequent breaks in warm areas and schedule outdoor work during the warmest times of the day.

Ensure access to clean drinking water.

Stay hydrated with warm beverages and avoid drinking caffeine.

Wear proper PPE, including at least three layers of clothing, gloves or mittens, thick socks, insulated footwear and a hat, hood or hard hat liner.

More Information on best practices for working in cold weather can be found here.

Winter Storm Watches, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued, and New Yorkers should closely monitor their local forecasts and look for updates issued by the National Weather Service. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov.

New Yorkers should also ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones. They should also sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts that will be texted to their phones by texting their county or borough name to 333111.