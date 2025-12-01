DECEMBER 1–COUNTY, WHITE PLAINS HOST AFFORDABLE HOUSING SHOWCASE FOR APPLICATIONS TO COTTAGE PLACE, CHURCH ST. AVAILABILITIES

Hits: 72

White Plains Hosts Community Workshop on New Affordable Homeownership Opportunities at 6 Cottage Place and 99 Church Street

County Executive Ken Jenkins and White Plains Mayor Tom Roach to Attend

White Plains, NY, December 1, 2025 — Local residents interested in affordable homeownership are invited to attend an in-person community workshop detailing two of White Plains’ newest condominium developments — 6 Cottage Place and 99 Church Street. Attendees will learn about eligibility requirements, the lottery application process, financing, and the many amenities offered at each development.

Both Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins and White Plains Mayor Tom Roach will be present to discuss how these projects expand homeownership opportunities for working families, seniors, and first-time buyers.

Participants will also hear from representatives of WBP Development, Housing Action Council (HAC), and Westchester Residential Opportunities (WRO), who will guide attendees through next steps and answer questions.

Event Details