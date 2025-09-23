SEPTEMBER 23: TOMORROW SEP 24–GET YOUR COVID AND FLU SHOTS WITH WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS IN NEW RO WEDNESDAY AT 2 PM

Hits: 62

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins to Join Stop & Shop Pharmacists in Call for Residents to Get Their Flu and COVID-19 Shots

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins will join with Stop & Shop Pharmacy experts and receive both his flu and COVID-19 vaccines along with local community members at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 24th at the New Rochelle Stop & Shop located at 2425 Palmer Avenue.

(Editor’s note: Stop & Shop in White Plains at 154 Weschester Avenue is also offering covid and flu shots by walk-in or appointment, call your favorite Stop & Shop location to call for an appointment or do a search on Stop & Shop locations in Westchester County))

Westchester County Executive Jenkins is calling on residents of his county to get their flu and COVID-19 shots as early as possible this fall. The flu vaccine helps reduce serious respiratory illness and can help protect a person throughout the entire year. Stop & Shop pharmacies have been providing more immunizations year over year to protect its community, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the flu vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of having to go to the doctor with flu by 40% to 60%.

“Stop & Shop Pharmacies are proud to continue our longstanding mission of caring for our communities this flu season,” said Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy at Stop & Shop. “We’re fully stocked and ready to provide same-day flu and COVID-19 shots, whether by appointment or walk-in. Our goal is to be a trusted wellness partner not only this fall, but throughout the year, making it simple for everyone to access the care they need to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy.”

Flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines are available for a fee from many area pharmacists and medical offices.

To find a vaccine near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

Flu vaccines are also available for uninsured and underinsured adults and children covered through the Vaccines for Adults and Vaccines for Children programs at

Westchester County Department of Health clinics by appointment. Call 914-995-5800 weekdays before 4:30 p.m. to discuss eligibility.

“Book a flu and COVID-19 vaccine for you and your children,” said Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins. “Take time to prioritize your health, as I do, by scheduling these vaccines to help you fight off the worst effects of influenza and COVID-19 throughout the season. Getting sick with these viruses is no fun.”

The CDC also recommends everyone 6 months of age and older, with rare exceptions, receive a flu vaccine each year to help reduce the risk of influenza and its potentially serious complications. September and October remain the best times for most people to get vaccinated.

What: Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins joins Stop & Shop Pharmacists to receive both his flu and COVID-19 vaccines and calls on residents to get their flu shot. Local community members will also join the County Executive to receive their flu immunizations.

When: Wednesday, September 24th at 2 p.m.