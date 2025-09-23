Hits: 2

WPCNR DATA AT LARGE. Printed with permission FROM Elevate-UK https://elevate.uk/

Elliott Mueller, CEO of Elevate-UK Comments,

“AI’s rapid advancement is reshaping the workforce, particularly in roles involving repetitive tasks. While automation offers efficiency, it also presents challenges for millions facing job displacement.

It’s crucial for businesses and policymakers to prioritize reskilling and create pathways that help workers transition into roles where human skills remain essential.”

Data entry clerks face the highest risk of complete replacement by AI by 2030 , with a 95% likelihood of AI automation.

face , with a likelihood of AI automation. Clerical roles are among the most vulnerable, with six jobs facing an average AI automation risk of 80% , according to GPT-5 estimates.

are among the most vulnerable, with facing an average AI automation risk of , according to estimates. One of the more unexpected roles facing automation is that of legal assistants, with an estimated 88% likelihood of being replaced by AI.



By 2030, up to 30% of all jobs worldwide are at risk of being transformed or replaced by AI and automation, signaling a major shift in the future of work.

the roles that will be fully AI-only by 2030. A new study by Elevate analyzed 26 job titles across different sectors to identify

The research evaluated the likelihood of a role being taken over by AI, the projected growth by 2030 to understand market availability, and risk estimations by GPT-5.

Jobs involving repetitive, rule-based tasks show higher automation risk, while those requiring creativity or human judgment appear less vulnerable.

These key factors were combined into an AI-only risk score, ranking the jobs most at risk of being fully automated in the next five years.

Here is the summary of the findings:

Job Title AI Automation RIsk Projected Job Growth (by 2030) Risk Estimation by GPT 5 AI-Only Risk Score Data entry clerk 95% -25.00% 95% 100 Telemarketer 94% -21.50% 85% 92 Cashiers 93% -10.60% 75% 79 Receptionist 91% -0.50% 80% 71 Billing clerk 89% 0.50% 80% 69 Legal assistant 88% 1.20% 75% 66 Admin assistant 83% -0.30% 80% 66 Proofreader 85% -3.40% 70% 65 Production workers 89% 0.60% 70% 65 Customer service representative 76% -5.00% 75% 62 Human Resources Assistants 73% -4.80% 65% 56

Data entry clerks have the highest risk of full AI replacement by 2030, with a perfect AI-only risk score of 100. Both AI automation risk and GPT-5 estimate this probability at 95%, showing clear vulnerability. The job is also set to decline the most in growth, dropping by 25% in the next five years.

Telemarketers follow in second, with an AI-only risk score of 92. The chance of automation is estimated at 94%, placing it just one percentage point behind data entry clerks. The role faces the second-largest decline in job growth, projected to fall by 21% over the next five years. GPT-5 also views the job as highly replaceable, estimating an 85% likelihood of automation.

Cashiers come in third for jobs most likely to be fully controlled by AI by 2030, with an AI automation risk of 93%. GPT-5 estimates a 75% likelihood of automation, highlighting the role’s high exposure. Job growth is expected to fall by 11% over the next five years, which ultimately contributes to its AI-only risk score of 79.

Receptionists take fourth place, carrying an AI-only risk score of 71. GPT-5 predicts an 80% chance of automation, five percentage points higher than cashiers. Other estimates put the risk even higher, at 91%, reflecting the growing AI threat. A decline in job growth is likely a factor, as it is anticipated to fall by 0.5% in the following 5 years.

Billing clerks round out the top five most vulnerable jobs to AI, with an AI-only risk score of 69. GPT-5 assigns billing clerks the same 80% automation likelihood as receptionists. Other estimates place the risk higher, predicting an 89% chance of AI takeover, nearly 10 points above GPT-5’s estimate.

Legal assistants come in sixth as the jobs most likely to be AI-only by 2030. Just one percentage point behind production workers, legal assistants face an AI automation risk of 88%. New GPT model estimates legal assistants are more vulnerable than production workers, at 75%, 5 points higher. These combined lead to an AI-only risk score of 66.

Admin assistants tie with legal assistants with an AI-only score of 66. Their automation risk stands at 83%, influenced in part by declining job growth. Based on GPT’s assessment, admin assistants are 80% likely to be replaced by AI shortly, getting a 5 percent higher chance than legal assistants.

Proofreaders stand in eighth place among roles most likely to be replaced by AI by 2030, with a final score of 65. Tools like Grammarly are increasing this shift, contributing to an automation risk of 85%. These advancements have already affected workers, with job growth falling by 3.4%, twice the decline seen for legal assistants.

Production workers tie with proofreaders, sharing an AI-only risk score of 65. Though they hold the same score, their AI automation risk is higher at 89%, four percentage points more than proofreaders. GPT-5’s evaluation places the likelihood at 70%, identical to proofreaders.

Customer service comes in tenth in the ranking of jobs most at risk of AI automation by 2030, finishing off the list with a score of 62. AI automation risk stands at 76%, closely aligned with GPT-5’s estimate of 75%, matching cashiers. Job growth is projected to fall by 5%, marking the sharpest decline after cashiers.