SEPTEMBER 24–$1 BILLION TO MAKE NEW YORK LECTRIC ENERGY— CLEAN. GREEN SOURCED. AIR CLEAN.

GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES $1 BILLION SUSTAINABLE FUTURE PROGRAM SUPPORTING CLIMATE ACTION AND JOBS

Major Investment will Advance Clean Energy, Cut Emissions, and Expand Green Infrastructure Statewide

Governor Hochul today, while participating in the U.S Climate Alliance’s roundtable, announced the next steps for her landmark $1 billion Sustainable Future Program to accelerate capital projects in New York’s transition to a cleaner, greener future.

This historic investment will create good-paying jobs, lower energy costs for New Yorkers, and slash harmful emissions in the face of federal rollbacks.

“New York is a national leader in climate action, and we’re proving that we can build a thriving green economy while protecting our planet,” Governor Hochul said.

“While others may retreat, we are doubling down. The $1 billion investment from our Sustainable Future Program will directly benefit New Yorkers by making our homes more energy-efficient, our schools healthier, and our communities more resilient. We are creating jobs, improving public health, and ensuring a just and affordable transition for every community.”

The $1 billion Sustainable Future Program, announced in this year’s State of the State, is the largest climate investment in New York’s history.

Today’s announcement allocates funding to key areas of the state’s climate plan to help make the transition more affordable for all New Yorkers.

Empowering New Yorkers with Energy Efficiency

$50 million will be allocated to the EmPower+ program to provide low- and moderate-income residents with no-cost home energy assessments and energy efficiency upgrades.

NYSERDA will focus this funding on heat pump installations, a key technology for reducing reliance on fossil fuels in residential heating and cooling.

Greening Our Schools

$50 million will be used to help under-resourced public schools across the state decarbonize their building portfolios. This investment will improve indoor air quality for students and staff and reduce the schools’ carbon footprint.

Investing in Thermal Energy Networks

$200 million is dedicated to expanding thermal energy networks, which use a system of pipes to share heating and cooling resources among multiple buildings. This funding will support projects at municipal and State-owned buildings, and will specifically include several projects within the State University of New York (SUNY) system:

SUNY Purchase: $50 million to design and construct the first phase of a thermal energy network and establish a framework for future geothermal systems on campus.

State University of New York at Buffalo: $68 million to design and build energy hubs and thermal energy networks, phasing out fossil fuel-based systems and replacing them with on-site electrical systems.

State University of New York at Stony Brook: $22 million to design and construct thermal energy systems at two buildings on campus.

Making The Transition To Clean Energy More Affordable for Homeowners and Small Buildings

$150 million will support the launch of a new Green Small Buildings Program, administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) to assist eligible homes with making energy-efficient upgrades, including heat pumps.

Expanding Clean Transportation Infrastructure

To accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, Governor Hochul announced several significant investments:

$100 million for zero-emission school buses and their supporting infrastructure.

At least $50 million to support medium- and heavy-duty vehicle charging, including $15 million for depot charging for fleets and $35 million f or shared “charging hubs” at distribution centers and ports.

At least $50 million to provide rebates for EV charging stations at workplaces, multifamily buildings, and large public sector organizations, making charging more affordable and accessible.

Accelerating Renewable Energy Projects

$200 million will be provided to the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to finance multiple renewable energy generation projects. This funding will help reduce ratepayers costs as NYPA continues to build new renewables to power New York State.

Any further funding details regarding the Sustainable Future Program will be announced at a later date, as New York is committed to making strategic, high-impact investments that will benefit all New Yorkers.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Governor Hochul has made clear her commitment to supporting generational investments like the Sustainable Future Program to foster an improved quality of life for all New Yorkers. Cleaning the air we breathe while lowering energy costs by advancing renewable energy projects, zero-emission transportation options and energy efficient building upgrades provides communities across the state with a critical foundation for a sustainable future.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Governor Hochul is making nation-leading investments to meaningfully fight climate change and make a future truly sustainable in New York. This landmark $1 billion Sustainable Future Program is supporting New York’s transition to an affordable and accessible green future that will offer relief for homeowners, create clean energy jobs, and reduce pollution statewide.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “The Power Authority is advancing the largest portfolio of utility-scale, clean energy generation in decades, and the Sustainable Future Program will help us move viable projects to fruition. When we build projects, alone or in partnership, we must consider capital costs, long-term maintenance, fuels costs and financing. The Governor’s investment in renewable projects from the sustainability fund will enable us to be shovel-ready sooner on priority projects.”