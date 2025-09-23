SEPTEMBER 23–WESTCHESTER UNEMPLOYMENT RATE 3.8%in August

Hits: 58

The August 2025 unemployment rate for the Hudson Valley Region is 3.8 percent. Westchester unemployment rate was 3.7% according to the Department of Labor.

That is up from 3.5 percent in July 2025 and up from 3.7 percent in August 2024. In August 2025, there were 46,300 unemployed in the region, up from 43,600 in July 2025 and up from 45,000 in August 2024. Year-over-year in August 2025, labor force increased by 700 or 0.1 percent, to 1,226,700.

The Hudson Valley Region’s August 2025 unemployment rate (3.8 percent) is tied with the Long Island Region for the second lowest rate among the 10 labor market regions in New York State.

Capital Region 3.6 percent

Hudson Valley 3.8 percent

Long Island 3.8 percent

Central New York 4.0 percent

Finger Lakes 4.0 percent

Southern Tier 4.1 percent

Mohawk Valley 4.2 percent

North Country 4.3 percent

Western New York 4.3 percent

New York City 5.8 percent

In August 2025, the lowest unemployment rate within the region (3.3 percent) was recorded in Putnam County.