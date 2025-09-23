SEPTEMBER 23–WESTCHESTER UNEMPLOYMENT RATE 3.8%in August

Hits: 58
The August 2025 unemployment rate for the Hudson Valley Region is 3.8 percent. Westchester unemployment rate was 3.7% according to the Department of Labor.
That is up from 3.5 percent in July 2025 and up from 3.7 percent in August 2024. In August 2025, there were 46,300 unemployed in the region, up from 43,600 in July 2025 and up from 45,000 in August 2024. Year-over-year in August 2025, labor force increased by 700 or 0.1 percent, to 1,226,700.
The Hudson Valley Region’s August 2025 unemployment rate (3.8 percent) is tied with the Long Island Region for the second lowest rate among the 10 labor market regions in New York State.
- Capital Region 3.6 percent
- Hudson Valley 3.8 percent
- Long Island 3.8 percent
- Central New York 4.0 percent
- Finger Lakes 4.0 percent
- Southern Tier 4.1 percent
- Mohawk Valley 4.2 percent
- North Country 4.3 percent
- Western New York 4.3 percent
- New York City 5.8 percent
In August 2025, the lowest unemployment rate within the region (3.3 percent) was recorded in Putnam County.
- Putnam County 3.3 percent
- Rockland County 3.6 percent
- Dutchess County 3.7 percent
- Sullivan County 3.7 percent
- Westchester County 3.7 percent
- Ulster County 4.0 percent
- Orange County 4.3 percent