SEPTEMBER 20–DR. KATYLIN JETELINA UPDATE ON VACCINES NOW AFTER ACIP MEETINGS

CDC staff weren’t in the room; instead, they watched from a separate livestream due to safety concerns directed at them by some ACIP members. That’s where we are right now in the U.S.

This meeting was even more heated than yesterday’s.

Nearly all ACIP members are long-time Covid-19 contrarians—many still defending hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin long after they were proven ineffective. Their views, built over the pandemic, spilled out as a firehose of falsehoods (we counted more than 50) mixed with selective science.

There were also process violations, ranging from abandoning GRADE methodology (the standard system for evaluating medical evidence quality) without explanation to multiple vote reversals and ACIP members abstaining due to confusion.

It was a mess. I’m burned out.

It’s Friday. But ultimately, today was a win for all of those pushing back on RFK Jr and a victory for patient choice. Here is what happened and what it means for you.

Decisions from the past two days

Covid-19 vaccines: Still recommended by the federal government for everyone over 6 months, but the decision should be made in partnership with their clinician. This is broader than the FDA license (which means the CDC recommends off-label use) but less wide than professional organizations. (Not everyone has a clinician, so this creates massive barriers.)

Hepatitis B: No vote—for reasons not explained. This is highly unusual and makes me nervous for what’s ahead. For now, no changes—but we’re already hearing this is confusing newborn nurseries.

MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella combination vaccine): Removed as an option for a child’s first dose. My level of concern: “Yellow.” (See justification from yesterday’s post here.)

What happened with Covid-19 vaccines

The Covid-19 broad recommendation is welcomed but surprising.

The science hasn’t changed: Covid-19 vaccines remain safer than the virus and continue to provide additional protection to all.

However, the questions and statements at this meeting did not reflect their broad support of the vaccine. Some points raised were reasonable (e.g., “disease is becoming less severe for some groups” → true; “uptake is low” → worth discussing). But these were folded into falsehoods:

Claimed: They don’t prevent infection so aren’t worthwhile. False. They prevent hospitalization and death, and they do reduce transmission, though not permanently.

Claimed: There’s DNA contamination of the vaccines. False. There isn’t—all DNA tested by appropriate methods is well within regulatory limits.

Claimed: Spike proteins appear in breastmilk. False. The mRNA vaccine can appear transiently in breastmilk, but it is not shown to have any harmful effects on nursing children, and it is eliminated by their digestive tract.

Claimed: Covid vaccines cause cancer, autoimmune disease, and excess deaths. False. They don’t.

We tallied more than 50 falsehoods in real time. Brandolini’s Law was on full display: it takes orders of magnitude more energy to refute lies than to spread them.

Historically, during the meeting, ACIP members ask questions and make clarifications to build a case for their vote. But today ACIP members argued Covid-19 risks outweigh benefits, and then voted the opposite.

The mismatch between the vote and the discussion tells me something is happening behind the scenes.

RFK may be feeling the heat as they take away people’s choices and restrict access. People in the U.S. actually want vaccines—they want to have a choice. I think this is also reflective of grassroots pushback, political pressure, state actions, and strong internal voices curbing the most extreme proposals. So many people have been working incredibly hard to ensure patient access for those who want the vaccine.

What does this Covid-19 vote mean for you?

You should talk to a health care provider (including pharmacists) about getting a Covid-19 vaccine. Pharmacists can provide vaccines in all 50 states using shared clinical decision-making. Now is a great time to get vaccinated to prevent getting really sick—and don’t forget to get your RSV (if you are eligible) and flu vaccines. Your Covid-19 vaccine should be covered at no out-of-pocket cost to you, based on the decision today, as well as firm commitments from insurers. You may still need a prescription, depending on where you live. Because Covid-19 vaccines remain off-label for some groups—like healthy adults and children, given the CDC and FDA aren’t aligned—some states still require a prescription at pharmacies. We’ve been tracking state actions daily, and here’s the latest landscape. Expect changes in the coming days as states review their laws and regulations.

Note: There may be supply issues, especially with kids’ vaccines, given that there are many more limited options this year. Also, many clinics have been waiting for this ACIP vote, so purchasing and ordering may be delayed.

Bottom line

Go get vaccinated, if possible.

In the past two days, your vaccine choices have slightly narrowed but not dramatically. As I said yesterday, RFK Jr. has doused the house in gasoline and lit small fires across the property. The flames haven’t reached the house yet because a number of players are holding buckets of water.

Drop your questions below in the comments, and I'll answer your top questions in the coming days.

