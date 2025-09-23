SEPTEMBER 23– YOUR LOCAL EPIDEMIOLOGIST DR. KATELYN JETELINA THE STATE OF HEALTH

Hits: 58
Autism report prep, Covid peaking, bad ACIP headlines, falls and loneliness climbing, and more
The Dose (September 22)
Happy Monday! Time to buckle up for another week (yes, that’s the pep talk I give myself every Monday).
Covid-19 levels may have peaked, but the messy ACIP vaccine headlines haven’t.
I’ll get you ready for that. Plus: why falls among older adults are rising, and why loneliness
is climbing among young people. Finally, a question from the YLE community about accessing
Covid-19 vaccines at pharmacies.
Plenty to cover, but all tied back to what it means for you.
Infectious disease “weather” report
Covid-19’s summer wave has peaked. Wastewater, ER visits, and positive tests are all declining
across the country. This surge was about the same size as last winter’s, but smaller than last summer’s, largely because no dramatically new variant emerged. The virus is still mutating, but in small steps rather than big leaps. We’ll see what this winter has in store
when Covid waves usually begin in mid-November.
RSV and flu: Not too much stirring, yet.
Rhinovirus and enterovirus—also known as the common cold (gray line below)— continue to climb.
In other words, there are a whole lot of people with stuffy noses and feeling crappy right now.
What does it mean for you? If you’re sick right now, it’s probably still Covid-19 or the common cold.
When should you get your vaccines? Catch the breakdown here. Also, here’s how (and how not to)
boost your immune system backed by science.
Confusing Covid-19 headlines
One of the quickest ways to drive down vaccine uptake is through confusing—or flat-out wrong—
headlines. Especially now that we are all living headline to headline, trying to keep up with the firehose.
I was disappointed in the coverage following last week’s coverage of ACIP’s. Headlines were confusing and, at times,
plain incorrect. I hope the media steps up; this won’t be the last vaccine rodeo.
Let’s be clear: Covid-19 vaccines are still recommended for everyone over 6 months of age—even by RFK Jr.’s
handpicked ACIP members. (Surprising, yes, but likely a product of political and grassroots pushback.
Still, we’ll take the win. Go here for my thoughts.)
Potential barriers to keep in mind:
What does this mean to you? Get vaccinated.
Autism report coming soon.
Remember RFK Jr.’s promise to “find the cause of autism” by September? Well, it’s September.
Word is his report is coming today (or this week). So consider this your prep.
Scientists have been studying autism for years by looking at genetics, environmental exposures, and other factors.
Revisit the YLE post below for more.
I imagine he will do with this report what he does best: Mix kernels of truth with outright falsehoods.
Word is that the report will cover the following (and likely more). Some quick nuance for you:
One of the most harmful things this report could do is blame mothers and burden families with unfounded guilt. Autism is not something to “cure”—it’s a natural part of human diversity. People with autism deserve understanding, respect, inclusion, and the supports they need.
Trend highlights: Older people are falling more; younger people are lonelier
A recent review by Dr. Thomas Farley highlighted that, among those over 65, fall-related deaths have
more than tripled over the past thirty years. Over 85 is the highest risk group.
This now surpasses deaths from cancer, car crashes, and overdoses.
There are a few potential explanations for this:
What does it mean for you? If you’re older or caring for someone who is, review your medications with a doctor. Ask specifically about FRIDs.
Younger people are lonelier.
Two new polls reveal that 1 in 2 teenagers and young adults (13–24-year-olds) cite loneliness as the most common reason for disruptions in their daily lives, followed by family issues.
What does it mean for you? Connection matters. Encourage downtime, in-person friendships, and supportive online spaces. Communities protect against loneliness and other health risks.
Question Grab Bag
So what does shared clinical decision making mean in practice when I go into Walgreens to get my COVID shot this fall? Just give my age (over 80) and that’s my “go-home-free” card? Or do I have to say “Yeah, I talked to my doctor about it and s/he said it’s a good idea” (whether or not that actually happened)? Or actually produce something in writing from a doctor?
Great question! In most cases, you’ll go up to the counter or schedule an appointment, just like you usually would.
So what does shared clinical decision making actually mean in practice? At its core, it’s a conversation about the benefits and risks of vaccines. That’s always been important, but how it’s carried out is left to the practitioner, and it can look different depending on where you go. Importantly, all pharmacists in all 50 states can do “shared clinical decision making” with you. Some pharmacists may use a standard template, while others will sit down for a one-on-one discussion. In some cases, a technician will cover the basics before the pharmacist gives final approval.
However it unfolds, expect it to take a little more time than usual, but the end result should be the same: you’ll walk away vaccinated.
Bottom line
Stay healthy and sane this week. Hope to see you at the webinar soon!
Love, YLE
Your Local Epidemiologist (YLE) is founded and operated by Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, MPH PhD—an epidemiologist, wife.. YLE is a public health newsletter that reaches over 380,000 people in more than 132 countries, with one goal: to translate the ever-evolving public health science so that people are well-equipped to make evidence-based decisions.