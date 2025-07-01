WHITE PLAINS CITY SERVICES BULLETIN THIS WEEK GARBAGE, PAPER, RECYCLING DAYS

Hits: 69

In observance of Independence Day, all City offices including the Gedney Recycling Yard, will be closed on Friday, July 4, and there will be no garbage pick-up. There will be no paper recycling this week. Paper recycling will resume on Wednesday, July 9.

If you live on a Monday-Thursday garbage collection route, your trash will be picked up on Wednesday. If you live on a Tuesday-Friday garbage collection route, your trash will be picked up on Thursday. Mixed recycling will be picked up as usual. Once again, there will be no paper pick up this week.

Best wishes for an enjoyable Independence Day holiday, thank you for helping to keep our city clean!