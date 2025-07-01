JULY 1 — COUNTY LEGISLATURE APPROVES AFFORDABLE HOUSING, JOB TRAINING AND 24 COMMUNITIES INCLUDING WHITE PLAINS WILL RECEIVEELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS FOR PEEKSKILL,

Hits: 74



WESTCHESTER WATCH: LEGISLATIVE HIGHLIGHTS

Board Advances Affordable Housing, Job Training, Clean Transportation

WHITE PLAINS, NY— The Westchester County Board of Legislators approved several significant measures on Monday night that will strengthen workforce development programs, create affordable housing for vulnerable youth and low-income families and expand the County’s clean energy infrastructure.

Chairman Vedat Gashi (D- New Castle, Ossining, Somers, Yorktown) said, “Last night’s actions reflect our dedication to addressing the real challenges facing Westchester families. By creating stable housing for our most vulnerable residents, expanding workforce opportunities, and advancing clean energy solutions, we’re laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth that benefits all our communities.”

Creating New Housing Options for Low Income Families and Young Adults Aging Out of Foster Care

The Board approved the purchase of property in Peekskill to create 22 affordable housing units, with 10 specifically designated as supportive housing for young adults aged 18-25 who have aged out of foster care. This $3.4 million investment will support Children’s Village development of the project. Once complete, the property will provide critical housing stability for vulnerable youth transitioning to independence, while serving low-income families earning up to 60% of the area median income for the next 50 years. The remaining 12 units will offer affordable rental options for working families struggling with housing costs in Westchester County.

Legislator Colin D. Smith (D- Cortlandt, Peekskill, Yorktown) said, “Children’s Village, an organization based in Dobbs Ferry that supports children and young adults in foster care and the juvenile system, plans to purchase the long-vacant Workers Comp building at 41 North Division Street in downtown Peekskill. The redevelopment of this building — empty for over a decade — is now underway, with discussions focused on how to best use the ground floor and basement. Westchester County has committed $6.4 million to help buy the building and turn it into affordable housing for two key groups: young adults aged 18–25 transitioning out of foster care, and working families struggling with the county’s rising housing costs. For the lower level, potential ideas include a business incubator, a children’s museum, or a health and wellness center — I fully support any use of the space that contributes to the physical, mental, or emotional well-being of our youth. I look forward to partnering with Children’s Village to bring this important project to life for Peekskill and its residents.”

Extending Job Training Partnership Through 2030

The Board secured residents’ continued access to vital federal job training programs by extending the Westchester-Putnam Local Workforce Development Area partnership through June 2030. The collaboration provides unemployed adults with job training and placement services to develop in-demand skills and secure employment opportunities. The program also offers career counseling and paid internships to out-of-school youth ages 16-24, supporting their successful transition into the workforce. This five-year extension reinforces the county’s commitment to empowering residents with the tools and resources needed to build sustainable careers and strengthen our local economy.

Launching Electric Vehicle Charging Program Across 24 Communities

The Board authorized a comprehensive $10 million program that will reimburse municipalities up to 50% of the costs to install EV charging stations at 79 locations across 24 communities including White Plains, Yonkers, New Rochelle, and Peekskill. This initiative will dramatically expand the County’s EV charging capacity, reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, and improve air quality for residents’ health and well-being. The program brings clean transportation options closer to home for residents across the County.