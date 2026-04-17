APRIL 17– 600 RAISE $612,000 AT FEEDING WESTCHESTER GALA AT THE WESTCHESTER, AT THE START OF THE GALA SEASON

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CRUNCH THE CARROT

WELCOMED ALL TO

An Evening in Good Taste: One night. 600 guests.

1.2 million meals. Thank you!





With your incredibly generous support, we welcomed 600 guests to a sold-out event and together raised a record $612,000+, which will provide over 1.2 million meals to our neighbors at risk of hunger right here in Westchester.

40 OF WESTCHESTER COUNTY’S TOP RESTAURANTS DONATED

THEIR FINEST CUISINES INCLUDING A YELLOW FIN TUNA FRESH CAUGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT

at BROTHERS FISH COMPANY

THE KING OF TUNAS THE YELLOW FIN –TASTED RICH BUTTERY COOL ELEGANT IN THE MOUTH

“THE ULTIMATE SUSHI” ACCORDING TO THE CITIZENETREPORTER

GUESTS CAME TASTED, MINGLED AND STAYED ENJOYED GREAT FOOD A VERY COOL LIVE JAZZ COMBO

WITH SOME OF TASTIEST CREATIONS YOU COULD EVER TASTE



A heartfelt thank you to The Westchester, Jennifer Haythorn, our incredible restaurants, generous sponsors, and committee members for a night filled with community, compassion, and unforgettable cuisine. Your commitment to our mission is inspiring and reminds us just how powerful we can be when we come together to fight hunger.

We are so grateful to every guest, sponsor, restaurant partner, and volunteer who made this night possible. You remind us why we do this work. And you just made history doing iT

Still want to add to that record? Every gift counts.

GO TO WWW.FEEDINGWESTCHESTER.ORG



Together we are breaking records,

Together we are Feeding Westchester.





Still want to add to that record? Every gift counts.







Together we are breaking records,

Together we are Feeding Westchester.



