APRIL 15–SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER HAS NEW ROLE IN WESTCHESTER ENERGY UNDER NEW INTERIM PRESIDENT

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Friends,

As we approach Earth Day, I’m writing to you in my new role as interim Executive Director of Sustainable Westchester.

This is an extraordinary moment for the planet and for how we think about clean energy. The strain on our energy systems is clearer than ever: rising costs, increasing demand, international strife, and a growing urgency to build programs that make us more resilient and less dependent on fossil fuels.

What gives me hope is that this work is already happening right here in Westchester.

Last year, more than 3,000 households saved money and reduced grid strain with GridRewards. Hundreds accessed clean energy through Community Solar, while others improved their homes and businesses with free assessments from our team of energy experts. Local governments, committees, and volunteer green teams partnered with us to move their communities forward. This is grounded, local, and shared progress.

But this moment demands we go further. Despite national and global challenges, we must continue working together, here at home where we are making a real difference.

With your help, Sustainable Westchester is expanding access to clean energy so that more residents and businesses can participate. We are building upon programs available today while introducing new solutions that make supporting renewable energy easier than ever. We’re helping businesses and institutions add EV charging capabilities. We’re expanding solar across rooftops and parking areas, and we continue to invest in the people behind this transition by connecting job seekers to training and career pathways in the clean energy economy.

This work demands sustained effort, trusted partnerships, and critical financial resources. If you value our approach to climate action, please consider making a tax deductible gift today.
Make Your Earth Day Gift

Help us reach more households, support your community and build a more affordable and sustainable future for Westchester.

Thank you for being part of this work.

TOM WATSON

Tom Watson BIOGRAPHY

Tom Watson is the interim Executive Director of Sustainable Westchester and served as a Board member for two years before his appointment in 2026. A native of Yonkers and longtime resident of Mount Vernon, Tom brings his 25 years of experience as a consultant in resource development, strategic planning, communications and nonprofit excellence to the position.

A former journalist for LoHud, Hudson Valley magazine, The New York Times, the Chronicle of Philanthropy, Wired and many other publications, Tom was an early dot-com digital entrepreneur before co-founding a major nonprofit consulting firm, and later creating his own practice CauseWired, named for his best-selling book about the rise of digital activism.

Tom serves on the Board of the Westchester Human Rights Commission, and is a professor in the Nonprofit Management masters program at Columbia University. Tom is a deeply committed native plant gardener who loves a good compost pile.

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