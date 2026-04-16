APRIL 16–GREENBURGH SEEKS $3 MILLION GRANT FOR FLOOD RELIEF FROM SENATOR GILLEBRAND

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WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. APRIL 16, 2026:

Greenburgh Town Board members unanimously approved a resolution seeking a grant from United States Senator Gillibrand to address flooding problems from the Saw Mill River. The grant, if approved, is another action step that could provide relief to many businesses and residents who are impacted by flooding each year.

Groundwork Hudson Valley, had conducted a study “Case Studies for Nature-Based Solutions within the Saw Mill River Watershed,” which could be very helpful to residents impacted by flooding. If awarded, the Town will have designed and constructed a restoration of a 35

acre portion of Town-owned Park including the removal of invasive species, habitat improvement,

modifications and enhancement of the river corridor to expand the existing floodplain’s storage

capacity, extend the floodplain bench, Saw Mill River and Rum Brook erosion control/stream

restoration, wetland restoration, and incorporation of native plantings.

The project requires a $3,000,000 budget, $2,250,000 of which will be requested

as a CDS grant, with a Town match of $750,000.

The town continues to look for creative ways to address flooding problems in neighborhoods impacted by Saw Mill River flooding. Earlier this year we removed an abandoned bridge which caused obstructions to the river. We have worked with the Village of Elmsford removing obstructions on the river. We will continue to try to find additional solutions. Special thanks to Westchester County Legislator David Imamura who has been working on this initiative with Senator Gillibrand.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor