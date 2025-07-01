JULY 1 — 1:30 PM: NY GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANALYZES THE BLOWS TO NEW YORK FROM THE U.S. SENATE APPROVED VERSION OF BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL

BY THE NUMBERS: THE REPUBLICAN ‘BIG UGLY BILL’ WOULD HAVE DEVASTATING IMPACTS ON NEW YORK HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS, PATIENTS, EMPLOYEES AND COMMUNITIES

$14.4 Billion in Lost Hospital-Generated Economic Activity, Resulting From $8 Billion in Cuts Targeting New York Hospitals and Health Systems

65,000 Jobs Lost Due to Cuts to Hospitals and Community Health Centers Serving Low Income New Yorkers

1.5 Million New Yorkers Will Lose Health Care Coverage

Yale/Penn Study Estimates Cuts Could Result in 51,000 Preventable Deaths Annually Nationwide — Making GOP Bill a Top Ten Cause of Death in U.S.

Statewide and Community-Level Breakdowns of Anticipated Health Care Impacts Available Here and Economic Impact Available Here

As the Senate voted to pass the Trump Administration and Washington Republicans’ “Big Ugly Bill,” Governor Kathy Hochul today sounded the alarm about the potential devastating consequences of the Bill on New York hospitals, health systems and patients statewide. These reckless cuts to Medicaid and the Essential Plan will significantly impact health care providers across the State, endangering the health and finances of many New Yorkers who rely on these providers.

“I’ve said it several times and I’ll say it again today — all New Yorkers deserve access to high-quality health care, it’s that simple,” Governor Hochul said.

“Republicans in Washington, including seven representing New York, are trying to rip away this basic human right from New Yorkers and I will not stand by and watch it happen, I’m standing up for our hardworking hospitals and families who rely on this care to survive.”

Hospitals and other health care providers across New York rely on Medicaid and Essential Plan funding to provide needed care to patients and maintain their operations.

Analysis from the Greater New York Hospital Association (GNYHA) and the Healthcare Association of New York State (HANYS) estimates a total $8 billion in cuts to New York’s hospitals and health systems alone.

Hospitals and health systems play a vital role in driving local economies. They often serve as the largest employers in their communities, creating numerous other jobs and ranking among the top 10 private employers in every region of New York. When hospitals are stronger, their communities thrive. GNYHA and HANYS estimate that the hospital cuts will lead to 34,000 lost hospital jobs and an additional 29,000 lost related jobs, and create a cumulative $14.4 billion in lost hospital-generated economic activity, devastating communities across New York.

Unfortunately, many New York hospitals are already financially distressed.

The collective impact of the GOP reconciliation bill in Washington, D.C., could force hospitals to curtail critically needed services such as maternity care and psychiatric treatment, not to mention to downsize operations, and even close entirely.

These impacts will be devastating across the State, and especially in rural communities. These consequences will not only affect Medicaid enrollees, but also harm everyone who requires hospital care, leading to longer wait times and less access to critical services.

In addition to hospitals, every kind of health care provider in New York State will be impacted.

The Community Health Care Association of New York State estimates a direct loss of $300M for the State’s Community Health Centers, resulting in almost 2,000 layoffs. Community Health Centers are a vital lifeline that provide care to one in eight New Yorkers, regardless of their ability to pay.

In June, a letter signed by Yale and University of Pennsylvania scientists warned that more than 51,000 preventable deaths could occur annually if the provisions in the House-passed budget reconciliation bill are enacted.

The letter, addressed to Senator Ron Wyden and Senator Bernie Sanders, estimates the potential nationwide death toll that would result from the bill’s provisions including restricting Medicaid and Affordable Care Act coverage, repealing nursing home staffing regulations, and allowing Enhanced Affordable Care Act Premium Tax Credits to expire. These estimates would make the GOP bill a top ten cause of death in the United States, on par with kidney disease and liver disease.

Estimated Impact of Hospital Cuts by New York Economic Region

Member Hospital employment losses Total employment losses Lost economic activity ($) New York City 17,551 32,571 (7,405,661,000) Long Island 3,514 6,521 (1,482,704,000) Mid-Hudson 3,623 6,723 (1,528,578,000) Capital District 1,042 1,933 (439,512,000) North Country 759 1,409 (320,385,000) Mohawk Valley 774 1,437 (326,619,000) Southern Tier 856 1,588 (360,983,000) Central New York 1,355 2,515 (571,928,000) Finger Lakes 2,442 4,532 (1,030,506,000) Western New York 2,130 3,954 (898,943,000) Statewide total 34,047 63,183 (14,365,818,000)

Estimated Impact of Hospital Cuts by Congressional District

District Member Hospital employment losses Total employment losses Lost economic activity ($) 1 Nick LaLota (R) 976 1,811 (411,868,000) 2 Andrew R. Garbarino (R) 605 1,122 (255,206,000) 3 Thomas R. Suozzi (D) 1,927 3,576 (812,998,000) 4 Laura Gillen (D) 933 1,731 (393,628,000) 5 Gregory W. Meeks (D) 563 1,045 (237,515,000) 6 Grace Meng (D) 1,876 3,481 (791,359,000) 7 Nydia M. Velázquez (D) 862 1,599 (363,593,000) 8 Hakeem S. Jeffries (D) 790 1,466 (333,226,000) 9 Yvette D. Clarke (D) 1,178 2,187 (497,231,000) 10 Daniel S. Goldman (D) 1,457 2,705 (614,953,000) 11 Nicole Malliotakis (R) 654 1,213 (275,762,000) 12 Jerrold Nadler (D) 2,803 5,201 (1,182,612,000) 13 Adriano Espaillat (D) 2,520 4,677 (1,063,292,000) 14 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) 980 1,819 (413,640,000) 15 Ritchie Torres (D) 2,942 5,460 (1,241,482,000) 16 George Latimer (D) 1,278 2,372 (539,332,000) 17 Michael Lawler (R) 1,462 2,713 (616,822,000) 18 Patrick Ryan (D) 810 1,503 (341,631,000) 19 Josh Riley (D) 797 1,479 (336,292,000) 20 Paul Tonko (D) 1,002 1,860 (422,977,000) 21 Elise M. Stefanik (R) 871 1,616 (367,481,000) 22 John W. Mannion (D) 1,536 2,850 (648,033,000) 23 Nicholas A. Langworthy (R) 759 1,409 (320,347,000) 24 Claudia Tenney (R) 1,009 1,873 (425,748,000) 25 Joseph D. Morelle (D) 1,899 3,524 (801,274,000) 26 Timothy M. Kennedy (D) 1,558 2,892 (657,525,000) – Statewide total 34,047 63,183 (14,365,818,000)

Greater New York Hospital Association President Kenneth E. Raske said,

“This bill’s massive Medicaid cuts and health insurance eligibility restrictions will do enormous damage to New York State and its hospitals. The numbers are hard to comprehend—an estimated $8 billion cut to our hospitals, 34,000 lost hospital jobs and 1.5 million individuals losing their health insurance.

Some financially fragile institutions will cease to exist. All patients will be impacted. There is no rationale for this. The bill is a clear example of ‘if you break it, you own it.’ I am grateful to Governor Hochul for defending New York’s hospitals and the patients we serve, and the entire hospital community is proud to stand with her in opposing this terrible bill.”

Healthcare Association of New York State President Bea Grause, RN, JD. said,

“The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is a reckless assault on our healthcare system and our local economies, as evidenced by these projections. Lost coverage, care, jobs – it is astonishing to me that there is such determination to put so many people’s health and financial security at risk. This bill will not only harm individual New Yorkers. Its impact will ripple out to their families and communities, leaving almost no one untouched in its wake.”

Community Health Care Association of New York State President & CEO Rose Duhan said, “New York’s Community Health Centers provide access to primary and preventive care that keep people healthy and save money. Cutting Medicaid will put that care at risk for 2.4 million people across the State. Losing Medicaid will mean communities will lose CHCs that provide primary care, behavioral health, dental services, and more. Cuts of this magnitude will force impossible choices: reduce services, scale back hours, or turn patients away. Congress must protect Medicaid and the patients and health centers that depend on it.