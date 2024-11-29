WHITE PLAINS LIBRARY CELEBRATES LOCAL HISTORY

|
Celebrating Local History
White Plains Library’s very own Digital Media Specialist Austin Olney has been hosting immersive virtual reality programs in the
Library’s panoramic video room, known as “the Igloo,” bringing the region’s revolutionary history to life.
In addition to these engaging sessions, Austin recently collaborated with Revolutionary Westchester to celebrate the Revolution
capturing the spirit and significance of the area’s revolutionary history. Check out the video on the Library’s YouTube channel to see
pivotal role in the American Revolution!
Sincerely,
Laura Eckley
Library Director