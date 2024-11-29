HOMELESS IN NY NOV. 28

How can homelessness begin? Runaway Prevention Month In 2024, 43,457 runaway youth and young adults received services from various support networks in New York City. This month, we discuss runaway youth, which is often a common precursor to homelessness, poverty, mental health decline, substance abuse, among other consequences. Read More New York City’s latest shelter census In September 2024, there were 131,487 people in shelters including 45,665 children. This number does not include those living unsheltered or doubled- and tripled- up in the homes of others. More Data Today’s Read: Homeless students in NYC schools hits record high 146,000 students experienced homelessness during the 2023-24 academic year, marking a 22% increase from the previous year. These statistics represent children trying to learn and grow while facing the profound instability of homelessness. Read More Follow us at Bluesky Social Stay up to date with the current Coalition for the Homeless news on the latest microblogging site. + Follow