NOVEMBER 30 –WHITE PLAINS CITIZENETREPORTER REACHES 4,033,099 MILLION VISITS IN A YEAR.

WPCNR THE REPORTER. By John F. Bailey. December 1, 2024:

White Plains CitizeNetReporter on November 30 is humbled to announce 1,200, 639 visitors made 4,033,099 visits to this website from November 30 2023 to November 30, 2024.

That is 11,049 visits a day.

Today, November 30, 1,149 persons have visited the website as of 1 PM, 1,780 visits.

In the last week, 10,907 persons made 20, 626 visits or 2,946 visits per day.

In November the numbers for this month were 44,804 visitors making 83,209 visits.

I want to thank you for your continued support locally in coming back 3 times a day for most of you.

I am particularly gratified how many foreign visitors come to wpcnr.com, to find out about how Americans live, how American government works, and continues to work in turmoil.

I founded this website in 2,000 A.D. and it is the 24th year of this site, and next year is our 25th year. I do it because the numbers today show, people not only in the New York Metropolitan area still seek truth, justice and the American Way.

Thank you, and I invite of course your news tips, opinions, and suggestions. And for local television news and personalities I invite you to watch “White Plains Week” Fridays at 7:30 and Mondays at 7. And “People to Be Heard—Where People Who Have Something to Say Have Their Say” Thursdays at 8 and Saturdays at 7 on www.whiteplainscommunitymedia.org or Fios Ch 45 or Optimum Ch 76.

Excelsior!

John F. Bailey

Founder Owner and Publisher