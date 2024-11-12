VETERANS DAY –150 CROWD CITY HALL REMEMBRANCE AT THE MEMORIAL GARDEN

Hits: 41

WPCNR MAIN STREET JOURNAL. By John F. Bailey, November 12, 2024:

White Plains citizens, veterans and a new generation to respect and honor White Plains veterans, those who fought and died and returned from wars America has fought.

A throng of 150 by my rough estimate of the throng in the Memorial Garden in the cityhall courtyard to reflect on veterans’ contributions and sacrifices and reflect on the future. Here is how it opened:

Mayor Roach spoke saying how happy he was to see such a large turnout to honor the veterans and reminisced about his family’s experience when he was growing up. He introduced the veteran honoree of the day Colonel Staci N. Coleman.

Colonel Staci N. Coleman, a 1988 graduate of White Plains High

School, joined the Air Force as an enlisted Weather Forecaster

in November 1992. She was later selected for Officer Training

School and graduated as the valedictorian of her class in 2003

at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

Colonel Coleman became the Director of the Commander’s

Action Group for the Commander of United States Air Forces in

Europe and United States Air Forces in Africa.

Throughout her career, she has taken on various roles supporting the Air Force,

Army, and joint, coalition and interagency operations. She has

commanded both deployed and base-level units and has

completed eleven deployments in support of multiple

operations.

Colonel Coleman currently serves as the Chief of Foundation

Geospatial Intelligence and Meteorological and Oceanographic

Operations at the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency in

Springfield, Virginia.

In her role, Colonel Coleman advises the

agency on policy, strategy, and operational issues, ensuring the

delivery of top-tier geospatial intelligence that gives

policymakers, military personnel, intelligence professionals, and

first responders a significant advantage. Here are her remarks:

An inspiring addition to the ceremony were students from White Plains Schools reading tributes to each branch of the armed services.

Commissioner of Recreation and Parks Wayne Bass closed the Remembrance and introduced the White Plains High School Marching Band which played the anthems of the 5 armed forces in their traditional medley.

The band played the most inspiring anthems in the world splendidly in unique new arrangements that were made powerfu by the players’ paced beat, crisp roll-offs by the drum corps that segued into each anthem building letting you know something was coming started slowly, majectic, and swelled in majesty. The audience was rapt!

The close featuring the White Plains High School Marching Band