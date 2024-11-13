2025 WESTCHESTER COUNTY BUDGET HEARINGS COMING UP

en Español Dear Friends and Neighbors, As we continue our review process for the 2025 Westchester County budget, I wanted to inform you that the Board of Legislators will be hosting two public input sessions and one public hearing on the budget in the coming weeks. These sessions offer the public an opportunity to comment on the proposed budget and let us, as Board members, understand your priorities. How should government revenues be used to best serve the public? What have your experiences with County agencies been, and how can the County continue to deliver top-notch services in a cost-effective manner? Westchester County residents are encouraged to provide feedback on the proposed budget. The details are as follows: Public Input Sessions: Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 7 PM

Joseph G. Caputo Community Center, 95 Broadway, Ossining, NY 10562

Joseph G. Caputo Community Center, 95 Broadway, Ossining, NY 10562 Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 5:30 PM

Greenburgh Library, 300 Tarrytown Rd, Elmsford, NY 10523 Public Hearing: Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 7 PM

Board of Legislators Chambers, 148 Martine Avenue, 8th Floor, White Plains Doors will open one hour prior, and numbered speaker cards will be distributed, limited to one per person. Each speaker will have a maximum of three (3) minutes to speak. Written comments may also be submitted in advance and will be included in the record​. Information regarding the FY2025 budget deliberations can be viewed on the Budget Dashboard section of the BOL website. The dashboard includes relevant details such as the budget meeting schedule and links to view the proposed operating, capital, and special districts budgets.