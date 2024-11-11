OUTBREAK OUTLOOK: NORTHEAST…NYC NJ FLU RISES. WHOOPING COUGH RISE IN ERIE COUNTY PA. COVID CASES DROP SHARPLY IN OCTOBER IN NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hits: 24
Respiratory Diseases
ILI
Flu season looks fine so far in the Northeast, with all states reporting low or minimal levels of activity.
New York City is one exception, with outpatient ILI at 4.3%. This is nearly unchanged from last week’s 4.4%. However, wastewater concentration looks fine, and NYC often has a baseline level of ILI than surrounding states.
New Jersey is also on the high side with 3.8% ILI visits (a slight decrease from 4.2% the previous week), alongside a modest uptick in wastewater signals—but still in the minimal category.
The rest of New York State shows lower activity than NYC, with ILI visits decreasing slightly from 2.2% to 1.9%, while maintaining low wastewater concentration.
Connecticut has seen a slight dip in clinical visits from 2.4% to 2.3% ILI.
A cluster of states including Massachusetts (holding steady at 1.8% ILI), Maine (up from 1.6% to 1.7%), and Rhode Island (1.4% both weeks) all have low levels of activity,
Similarly, Vermont and New Hampshire continue to report the region’s lowest clinical activity (both around 1.0% ILI).
Pennsylvania has seen a modest increase from 1.5% to 1.6% ILI visits, while maintaining minimal but steady wastewater signals.
COVID-19
Covid-19 is quiet: wastewater activity is minimal and stable, ED visits are minimal, and hospitalizations are fairly low and declining.
Wastewater activity is minimal in New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. It is low in Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania (limited data), and New Hampshire (limited data). However, activity is moderate in Massachusetts and high and in Maine, and both states reported increases this past week.
ED visits are minimal (<1.5%) and decreasing or stable across the region, ranging from 0.4% in New Jersey to 0.8% in Maine, Connecticut, and Vermont.
Hospitalizations are fairly low and declining in the two states in the region that are reporting: New York (3.2 hospitalizations per 100,000) and Connecticut (2.3).
RSV
Not too much happening yet, but that may change soon.
Massachusetts and Rhode Island are showing early warning signs through wastewater surveillance, though hospitalization rates remain very low at 0.7 and 0.0 per 100,000.
Connecticut is also seeing activity begin to stir as measured by wastewater concentration, though hospitalizations remain very low. Neighboring New York shows declining wastewater activity and low hospitalizations (0.6 per 100,000).
The rest of the states in the region look fine.
Other Bugs
Several causes of colds and flu-like symptoms are showing signs of increased activity:
Stomach Bugs
Norovirus rates remain very low in the Northeast, with 2.4% test positivity. This is much, much lower than other areas of the country.
Food recalls
The following foods are being recalled because they are contaminated. Please check your cupboards and throw out any of these items:
