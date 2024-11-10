NOV 10 : WILDFIRES BURN UPSTATE IN NY. FIREFIGHTER MOURNED IN ORANGE COUNTY FIRE ABLAZE

Hits: 19

STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of one of our New York State Parks employees while responding to a wildfire in Orange County yesterday.

My prayers go out to his family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time. I commend his dedication to serving and protecting his fellow New Yorkers, and his bravery on the front lines.

New York is battling multiple wildfires due to the dry conditions we are currently facing. Our State employees are working around the clock to protect our communities and we are keeping them close in our thoughts as they put their lives on the line to stop the spread of these wildfires.”