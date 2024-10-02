THE JOY OF HATE: SOCIAL MEDIA ROLE IN SPREADING RACIAL HATRED ACROSS AMERICA

Hits: 161

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From the Center for Democracy & Technology. October 2, 2024:

I wanted to flag for you that the Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) just released new research exploring the prevalence of online violence on X (Twitter) targeting women of color political candidates in the 2024 U.S. elections.

The research finds that:

More than 1 in 5 tweets targeted at Asian-American and African-American women candidates contained offensive language about the candidate.

African-American women candidates are targeted with significantly more hate speech than other groups: 5 times more than Latinx women; 4 times more than Asian-American women; 3 times more than white women; and 18 times more than white men.

The proportion of race- and gender-based hate speech targeted at women candidates differs by party affiliation.

The proportion of hate speech and offensive speech targeted toward Kamala Harris is less than that for Congressional women of color candidates.

The research is a follow-up to a study we conducted in 2022, which found that women of color Congressional candidates in the 2020 U.S. election were more likely to be subjected to violent and sexist abuse, and mis- and disinformation, compared to other candidates.

The study was conducted by the Online Violence Against Women in Politics Working Group at the Ford Institute for Human Security at the University of Pittsburgh, the Politus Project, and the Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT).

