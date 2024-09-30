Sept 30–The Best Ball Player I Ever Saw Has Gone to the Heavenly Hall of Fame

Hits: 62

Pete Rose leading off for the Reds in Wrigley Field June 1975

WPCNR VIEW FROM THE UPPER DECK. By “Bull Allen”. September 30, 2024:

His nickname was the greatest nickname a ballplayer could ever hope to have:

“Charlie Hustle.”

Pete Rose played hard all the time.

He is the player who leads all of the thousands of major league players in number of games played: 3,562 in 24 seasons.

Hit .303 lifetime in 14,053 trips to the plate.

Pete rifled out 4,256 hits, the most lifetime hits of any major leaguer who ever played.

Today he was finally inducted into the Heavenly Hall of Fame up yonder.

He dove head first into Third Base, his trademark, a spectacular sight. Players faster than he get thrown out trying head firsters today but it was Pete’s extra effort superb feel for the game, the situation and his going airborne at the shortstop

No catcher ever blocked the plate on him because he bowled you over like he did Ray Fosse in the All Star Game, very unfortunate, but that is the way he played the game.

He was the unquestionable leader of the Big Red Machine the last dynasty of baseball in the early Griffey Morgan Bench, Perez Days.

I remember when he got that name, “Charlie Hustle.”

It was in spring training in 1963. Whitey Ford and Mickey Mantle were watching the Reds batting. A kid named Pete Rose was hitting and he drew a walk and ran to first base, top speed.

Whitey turned to Mickey and grinning, crooking his thumb said to Mantle, “Charlie Hustle.”

The name stuck because he hustled all the time.

He was a throwback to Pepper Martin of the old “Gashouse Gang” St. Louis Cardinals and the great Redbird great Enos Slaughter, another hustler.

He was also the toughest player I ever saw. To my memory, Pete Rose never was on the disabled list.

My old scorecard with the legendary Cincinnati Reds line up in 1975 Pete is in the leadoff spot. He has grounded to 2nd and walked his second time up.

The last time I saw him play was in 1975 in Chicago at Wrigley field. He always hit leadoff, and often drew a walk raced to first base at top speed and sometimes kept on going to second base. If the catcher lazily tossed the ball back to the pitcher Rose was half way to second.

He was as intimidating as the great leadoff hitters, Wills, Henderson, Rivers, but he could also hit with power. Always took the extra base. Hit according to the situation on the bases. He was a menace to face, bat cocked behind his ear a coil of energy. You never wanted Pete Rose to lead off an inning when you had a lead.

Pete Rose played 3rd base. 1st base. second base,third base and the outfield. He could play anywhere and he hit and bunt. He was the complete ballplayer.

He was smart. He managed the Philadelphia Phillies in 1980 to their first World Championship as Player-Manager and hit himself in the leadoff spot, where he hit .331 in 160 games. Pete inspired players by example. After he was traded from Cincinnati after the 1979, the Reds have not won another World Series.

Pete Rose was affable, a great interview, and never belittled opponents or bragged. He was baseball for 24 years.

When he was found to be betting on his own team, he was banned from baseball. Could not be employed by any team in baseball. Swallowing his pride a number of times he asked baseball to reconsider. The baseball writers and major league baseball never did.

I found it ironic today watching the score of the Braves Mets double header how betting is ok with major league baseball now, except players still cannot bet. I was shocked by “what if” bets you could place via cellphone on the Bleacher Report on outcome probabilities of today’s game on the Draft Kings betting ap.

I cannot think of how many players cheated their ways to pennants in 1951 and most recently the Houston Astros. No results have been overturned by major league baseball, no plaques of cheaters removed from the faux “Hall of Fame.”

Cooperstown stopped being the Hall of Fame when they would not forgive Pete Rose and denied him his entry as baseball’s all time hit leader and games played.

Pete’s death today is finally his induction to the Heavenly Hall of Fame. At last

The Babe, The Iron Horse, Rabbit Maranville, Richie Ashburn,Chuck Klein, Grover Cleveland Alexander Mike Schmidt (four former Phillies), Pepper Martin, Phil Rizzuto, Jackie Robinson, The Duke, Big Newk, The Grey Eagle (Tris Speaker), Catfish Hunter are greeting him, with Shoeless Joe Jackson (member of Black Sox, banned for life for allegedly betting)and host of immortals playing in the Heavenly Leagues, cheers all around wearing their HHF blazers.

A formal reception honoring Pete is being held tonight in the Heavenly Old Crosley Field where the Heavenly Reds play with its Sundeck, “Moondeck” at night its incline in leftfield and the Ohio River flowing by. Pete, who grew up in Cincinnati and played in that field will know he is in Heaven

Charlie Hustle has always been in the Hall of Fame in my book to me and his fans. He, despite what major league baseball did to him after all he did for baseball is now in the only Hall of Fame that matters— the one in our memories when Pete Rose and The Big Red Machine came to town.

Thank you Pete. We always loved you.

Looking in to homeplate of a model of Crosley Field where Pete Rose held court.