OCT 2 — OCTOBER IS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH

In recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, County Executive George Latimer, the Westchester County Board of Legislators and Hope’s Door will “Shine a Light” on victims and survivors of domestic violence.

In an effort to raise awareness, show community solidarity in support of prevention efforts and provide available resources, they SPOKE out on the issue at a special ceremony and candlelight vigil on the first day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Other participating advocates include the Westchester County Office for Women (OFW), Legal Services of the Hudson Valley, My Sister’s Place, Pace Women’s Justice Center (PWJC), WestCOP Victims Assistance Services and New Dawn Family Resource Center.

Latimer said: “We need to do everything we can at the County level to make it safe for victims of domestic violence to report incidences and have conversations about their experiences. So much fear and shame cloud the lives of Domestic Violence victims and their families. It is time to move them from the darkness of these hidden circumstances to the light of healing, support and understanding.”

Board of Legislators Chairman Vedat Gashi said: “October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, reminding us of the important work we’ve done to support those impacted and the ongoing commitment needed year-round. This event highlights the urgency of addressing domestic violence and reinforces our dedication to supporting survivors and preventing future incidents.”

OFW Director Robi Schlaff said: “Domestic Violence is often hidden and families suffer in silence. The Westchester County OFW is here to assist you. We are confidential and bi-lingual. And yes, we help male victims as well. Please get in touch if you or someone you know is being harmed by an intimate partner. We provide services County-wide and if we can’t help you, we will find someone who can.”

Hope’s Door Executive Director CarlLa Horton said: “If you’re experiencing abuse in your relationship and feeling alone, isolated and without clear options, Hope’s Door is here to help with free and confidential support. We can offer shelter, counseling and legal services. Please know that you are not alone and that abuse is never your fault. You can reach us 24/7 at our Hotline (888) 438-8700. Making the call may be the bravest thing you ever do but we’ll be there on your journey to safety, independence and healing.”

Legal Services of the Hudson Valley Attorney-in-Charge, White Plains Office, Joanne N. Sirotkin said: “At Legal Services of the Hudson Valley, we offer free and comprehensive civil legal services through our highly qualified and diverse team of attorneys and legal professionals to protect client rights and promote equal justice for our community members. In our Domestic Violence Advocacy Unit, our team works tirelessly to ensure clients’ safety and rights by offering both protection and advocacy for victims of domestic abuse. We provide legal counsel to survivors of intimate partner abuse to help them navigate complex legal proceedings, from filing restraining orders to representing them in court for custody or support cases. Our expertise encompasses a deep understanding of the laws related to domestic violence to ensure a fair outcome, and we focus on taking a client-centered and trauma-informed approach to the work.”

My Sister’s Place Interim Chief Executive Officer Denise Durham Williams said: “During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, My Sisters’ Place joins with other organizations across the country to reaffirm our commitment to ending domestic violence and to honor, stand united with and lift up the voices of courageous survivors and their families. We speak up and speak out, educating our many communities and encouraging action to ensure all relationships embrace the principles of respect, equality and safety.”

PWJC Executive Director Cindy J. Kanusher, Esq. said: “We are so happy to be joining together during DV Awareness month with our community partners to bring awareness about the resources available in our County for DV survivors. It is so important for those living with domestic violence to know that they are not alone and that there is help available. At PWJC, we provide free legal services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse, and one of our main priorities is to ensure access to our services to those who need our help. We so appreciate the opportunity to highlight the services and help available from PWJC and all of our partner agencies.”

WestCOP Victims Assistance Services Program Director Samantha Favara said: “At Victims Assistance Services, we provide free, comprehensive victim-centered services to all victims of crime. We aim to mitigate the shame-inducing stigma of victimization, and provide all victims the opportunity to regain a sense of dignity, empowerment and wholeness through compassionate services. We may be reached at our 24/7 hotline at 914-345-9111. We hear you, we see you, and you are not alone.”

New Dawn Family Resource Center Vice President David M. Ryan said: “It is the mission of the New Dawn Family Resource Center to provide and expand support for programs and services for victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, elder abuse, and human trafficking. By having these conversations publicly and speaking out against domestic violence, especially as we enter October which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we can gain insight as to the serious nature of domestic violence and remind everyone that it is a crime and that it is unacceptable behavior. Freedom from the fear of violence at home is, and always should be, a basic human right.”