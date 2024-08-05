AUG 5 12 NOON:—COUNTY CLOSES MAMARONECK, RYE, NEW ROCHELLE BEACHES DUE TO HIGH BACTERIA LEVELS FROM WEEKEND RAINS

Hits: 49

EACH CLOSURE NOTIFICATION DUE TO ELEVATED BACTERIA LEVELS

(White Plains, NY) – iSSUED 12 NOON The Westchester County Health Department has closed the following beaches as a precaution because of high levels of rainfall in the past 24 hours which may lead to elevated bacteria levels. If excessive rainfall does not occur in the next 24 hours, beaches may reopen on August 6, 2024.

MAMARONECK :

Harbor Island Beach Point Club Orienta Beach Club Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club



RYE :

Coveleigh Club



NEW ROCHELLE :

Hudson Park Beach Davenport Club Greentree Club Surf Club



Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the Westchester County website for the latest updates on beach closures and reopening schedules. The County remains committed to maintaining high standards of environmental health and safety across its recreational facilities.