AUGUST 6– NEWS CONFERENCE ON COLON CANCER. WHY RESIDENTS 45 AND OLDER NEED TO GET SCREENED, FOLLOWED BY COUNTY EXECUTIVE LATIMER BRIEFING ON UPCOMING STORM AT 2:30.

Tuesday, August 6

2 p.m.

BRIEFING ON UPCOMING STORM 2:30 PM

·        County Executive George Latimer introduces the importance of colorectal cancer screening.

·        Westchester County Health Department Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD, to join to encourage everyone 45 years and older to get screened and urge others to do the same.

·        Northwell Health Regional Chief of Colon & Rectal Surgery Parul J. Shukla, MD and other partners to join to explain screening options and access.

