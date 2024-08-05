AUG 5–FEINER: STATE, LOCAL BOARD OF ELECTIONS DRAGGING THEIR FEET ON ” DROP OFF VOTING BOXES”

Hits: 71

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. August 5, 2024:

I have been calling on the Board of Elections to place voting drop voting boxes outside convenient locations in Westchester County for over four years.

These drop voting boxes enable voters to conveniently drop off their ballots 24 hours a day at convenient and secure locations. The voting drop off boxs are in use around the country –even in Red states that discourage voting participation.

The State Legislature authorized these voting boxes to be placed around the state –providing local Board of Elections with the option to use them or not.

I can’t understand why these voting drop off boxes have not been used in Westchester and around NYS and why NYS is so backwards in offering voters this convenient tool.

Turnout in the Latimer-Bowman primary earlier this summer would have been even higher if these drop off voting boxes would have been placed around the congressional district.

With interest in the 2024 elections expected to be very high – I would like to strongly encourage the Westcheser County Board of Elections to purchase drop voting boxes and to place them in front of municipal buildings, fire houses, libraries, supermarkets, post offices and schools.

Early voting has been a big success. But, placing voting drop boxes at key locations throughout the county will result in more voter participation. Let’s provide voters with no excuses not to vote. These voting boxes should be used for all elections- Presidential, Governor, State, county, local elections, school and fire district elections and special referendums.

A link to an article on drop boxes is below: https://www.marieclaire.com/politics/ballot-drop-boxes-guide/

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor