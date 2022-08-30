New Staff INTRODUCED at White Plains Schools

Hits: 30

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From Michele Shoenfeld , White Plains City School District. August 30, 2022:

Among new staffing at the White Plains Public Schools for the opening of schools on

September 6th are seven new administrators to lead the district’s schools.

Valerie Lakestream has been appointed Director of World Languages/ENL Programs, K-12. Previously she worked in similar capacities in the Port Chester and Pelham districts. She has Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Pace University and advanced degrees from Clarkson and Long Island Universities. Ms. Lakestream replaces Lisa Panaro who retired.

The Principal and two Assistant Principals were appointed at the Highlands Middle School.

Michael Eaton, formerly Assistant Principal there, replaces Ernest Spatafore (retired) as Principal.

Mr. Eaton, who served as Acting Principal last year, holds Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Lehman College.

Tara Daly and Jessica Maracallo will fill Assistant Principal positions at Highlands. Ms. Daly was previously a Social Studies Teacher at the school, before serving as Acting Assistant Principal last year. She has a Bachelor’s Degree from Manhattan College and Master’s Degrees from Pace University and Manhattanville College.

Ms. Maracallo comes to White Plains from Assistant Principal positions in Elmsford and Mount Vernon. She has Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from the City College of New York. They replace Mr. Eaton and Valerie Cadet Simpkins, who has moved to another district.