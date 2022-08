COMPREHENSIVE PLAN COMMITTEE WITH RESPONSIBILITY FOR REVIEW AND INPUT OF NEW MASTER PLAN DEVELOPMENT TO MEET SEPT. 21.

Hits: 17

WPCNR ONCE AND FUTURE OF WHITE PLAINS. August 30, 2022:

The One White Plains Comprehensive Plan Committee (CPC), appointed by the Common Council last month will meet for the first time September 21.

CPC MEETINGS ARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, ALTHOUGH THEY ARE NOT PUBLIC HEARINGS. MEETINGS WILL BE RECORDED; AGENDAS, PRESENTATIONS, VIDEOS AND MEETING NOTES WILL BE POSTED FOLLOWING THE MEETINGS.

LEARN MORE AT: ONEWHITEPLAINS.COM/CPC

The city administration describes the duties of the CPC as :

” PARTICIPATE IN REGULAR CPC MEETINGS TO REVIEW AND PROVIDE COMMENTS ON DRAFT PLAN CONTENT, REPRESENT THE COMMITTEE AT PUBLIC EVENTS, WORKSHOPS, AND IN THE COMMUNITY, HOST PUBLIC HEARINGS, AND WILL ULTIMATELY FORWARD A PROPOSED PLANNING DOCUMENT TO THE COMMON COUNCIL FOR THEIR APPROVAL. ONCE ADOPTED BY THE COUNCIL, THE PLAN PROVIDES THE FOUNDATION FOR FUTURE DECISIONS ON DEVELOPMENT AND ZONING, CAPITAL SPENDING, AND GENERAL POLICY DECISIONS.“

WHAT IS THE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN COMMITTEE (CPC)?

THE CPC IS A GROUP OF 17 VOLUNTEERS APPOINTED BY THE COUNCIL TO ASSIST CITY STAFF AND THE CONSULTANT TEAM THROUGHOUT THE COMPREHENSIVE PLANNING PROCESS. COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP PROVIDED BELOW:

CECILIA BIKKAL

SIDIA CORTES

KENNETH CREARY

MICHAEL DALTON

MICHAEL DIVNEY

ROSEMARY ELLER

JOHN IORIS

NICOLE JOHNSON

RAINA KADAVIL

JENNIFER LEE

ERIN O’KEEFE

ERWIN ONG

LINDA PUOPLO

REV. GREGORY ROBESON SMITH

DANIEL SALAZAR

BONNIE SILVERMAN

VENNELA YADHATI