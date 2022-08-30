Hits: 28

YSENNI GOMEZ

WPCNR FBI WIRE. From the Federal Bureau of Investigation. August 30, 2022:



The FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, Greenburgh Police Department, and the Westchester County Police Department are seeking possible victims in a human trafficking investigation and believes hundreds of women may have been victimized.

Investigators arrested Ysenni Gomez on August 12, 2022, and charged her with sex trafficking in Westchester County, and the Bronx.

An FBI agent details in a federal complaint filed in the Southern District of New York how Gomez posted an online ad searching for waitresses to work at a restaurant in Manhattan.

Gomez interviewed a woman who responded to the ad and said she had the job. On the victim’s first day, Gomez told her there was no waitress position and forced her into having sex with men by threatening to call federal authorities to have her deported.

During the investigation, agents discovered more than 1,600 ads associated with Gomez promoting prostitution, dating back 10 years, using Facebook, Bedpage.com, and MegaPersonals.com.

Gomez is known to go by aliases Carolina and Ysenni Peguero, and could possibly have used the business name “Chicas Express” in the ads she placed.