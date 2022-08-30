CITY INVITES PUBLIC TO REDESIGN ACCESS ROUTES, AMBIANCE, PUBLIC SPACE, SIGNAGE, ESTABLISH PUBLIC ART SEPT 7 & SEPT. 13

Hits: 25

WPCNR ONCE & FUTURE WHITE PLAINS. From the City of White Plains. August 30, 2022:

The City is applying for New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant program to create sustainable and accessible connections between our neighborhoods and downtown by improving bike and pedestrian pathways, connecting and enhancing existing public space, and installation of public art, wayfinding signage.

Planning Department Staff will be present at the September 7th Farmer’s Market for the public to have the opportunity to shape the application.

The public may also participate on September 13, 2022 at the White Plains Public Library Auditorium from 6:30 – 8 PM to share your vision, identify needs and opportunities for potential projects and learn more about the grant. The auditorium is ADA accessible via the elevator.

For more information contact the Planning Department by phone at (914) 422-1300 by email at onewp@whiteplainsny.gov or visit the grant webpage here.