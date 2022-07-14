INTRODUCING NEW NATIONAL SUICIDE HOTLINE 988 TEXT OR PUNCH IN THE NUMBERS SATURDAY, BEN BOYKIN ANNOUNCES

en Español



WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER From District 5 (White Plains-Harison) County Legislator Benjamin Boykin. July 14, 2022:



Thanks to the hard work of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and many other advocacy organizations, starting Saturday, July 16, 2022, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by texting or calling the nationwide, easy-to-remember 3-digit code: 988



Contacting this number is a direct connection to caring support for anyone in mental health distress, that may include:



Thoughts of suicideSubstance use crisisEmotional distress



Please note:Veterans, dial 988 and press 1 for dedicated support for those who served in our armed forces,The National Suicide Prevention Text Line (741-741 text TALK), and The original lifeline number (800) 273-8255 is still available



988 is a free service available to everyone. You can contact 988 by chat, text, or phone. Access support in Spanish by pressing 2. Interpretation services are available in over 150 languages.