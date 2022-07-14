COVID ON CRUISE: SPREADING STEADY

Hits: 28

360 NEW CASES A DAY FOR 4 DAYS —478 NEW COVID CASES WEDNESDAY

WESTCHESTER CREEPING SURGE AT MIDWEEK CONTINUES.

5TH WEEK IN THE LAST 6 SHOWING INCREASE IN CASES: END OF WEEK: PROJECTS TO 2,500 NEW CASES (360 A DAY)

WPCNR CORONA VIRUS SURVEILLANCE . From the New York State Covid Tracker. Observation and Analysis by John F. Bailey. July 14, 2022:

Governor Kathy Hochul’s covid report today recorded Westchester County new covid positive persons numbered 478, bringing the 4 day total beginning Sunday to 1,424 persons 350 persons daily.

If total new positives to come Thursday,Friday and Saturday in the county remain the same without going up, the county will top 2,500 infections for the week, the third consecutive week of an increase in covid cases, and 5th of the last six weeks.

The total new Westcheste covid cases infections since July 1 stands at 4,377.

As WCNR has reported the June 2021 infections of new covid in the euphoria of opening up and relaxing covid precautions (with complete state legislature approval) produced 450 new infections. June of 2022 has produced 9,991, that is 333 infections a day compared to 15 a day last June.

What did the 450 infections produce last July after it was “anything goes” time? 57 infections a day, a total of 1,724 for the month…starting a third wave in August, a 4th wave in November and a 5th wave the largest in January.

The infections in July 2022 right now stand at 4,377 through the first 14 days of the month. That is a 40% increase over what last July social habits of the county population went back to “normal.”

With 10,000 infections in June working out there and only spread to 1 other person. We will have 10,000 new infections in July. The evidence of this phenomenon of a demonstrated strong surge every week 2 days after the weekend shows people are coming down with covid faster, and feeling they have to get tested, go to a doctor and get a Lab test and are getting positive.

The after thought I have is that since on lab reported tests are being counted in the state figures and the infections rates of the small tests administered in the county means there is a lot more covid positives out there we do not know about.

Hospitalizations reported by the Center for Disease Control are also filling up County Hospitals. County Executive George Latimer put hospitalizations at 150 in his Monday briefing put covid is putting more persons in the ICU units.