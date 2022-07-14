White Plains, Scarsdale Mamaroneck Democratic Parties HOLD ZOOMED Primary Forum for 16th Congressional District Monday, July 18 PRIMARY IS AUGUST 23.

Hits: 26

The newly drawn 16th Congressional District shown on the left, with four candidates running). The State Senate Districts 35 & 37 are on the right (uncontested on the right)

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From The White Plains Democratic City Committee July 14, 2022:

The Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee and the Town of Mamaroneck Democratic Committee will sponsor an online candidate forum for the Democratic candidates for Congress in the newly redistricted 16th Congressional District on Monday July 18 from 7:30-9 p.m. The new 16th CD will cover much of Westchester County and The Bronx.

All four candidates have agreed have agreed to participate in the Zoom webinar that will be moderated by Scarsdale Democratic Chair Myra Saul, Mamaroneck Democratic Chair Verena Arnabal, and White Plains Democratic Chair Tim James. They will draw from questions submitted by members of the three committees.

The participants are: incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman, Westchester County Board of Legislators members Vedat Gashi (District 4) and Catherine Parker (District 7), and attorney Mark Jaffe, CEO of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce.

Voters and other interested parties are invited to join the forum by registering in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MSrtHBs2R2iZGzDCAcSPhw.

After registering, registrants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.