20 YEARS OF WHITE PLAINS WEEK EVERY WEEK. THE CITY NEWS ROUNDUP REPORT BEGAN JANUARY 23, 2001

20 Years ago, this week, WHITE PLAINS WEEK DEBUTED ON WHITE PLAINS TV. with Alex Philippidis, John Bailey and Jim Benerofe.

20 Years ago this week in 2001, John Bailey, Jim Benerofe and Alex Philippidis began White Plains Week, the “weekly news roundup of White Plains news and what’s happening.” In recognition of this occasion, we present this week’s White Plains Week, the January 21 report with Mr. Bailey and Guest Anchor, John Marino of Westchester Talk Radio. which you can see on the video below.

This week’s “White Plains Week” with John Bailey and John Marino of Westchester Talk Radio. Press the arrow at the left to see the program highlighting an historic past week.

THE START OF 20 YEARS REPORTING THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW. The founders of White Plains Week, the city news roundup program: Alex Philippidis, then of the Westchester County Business Journal, John Bailey, founder of the White Plains CitizeNetReporter website, and Jim Benerofe, Editor of Suburban Street. WPCNR salutes Peter Katz, longtime ABC television correspondent and Editor of the indispensable aviation news report, NTSB Reporter, for his 11 years of co-coanchoring the program with Mr. Bailey and Mr. Benerofe, and frequent contributors to the program over the years. Thank you all who continue to inspire us with your support by tuning in each week. The White Plains Week report is for you.

CO-ANCHOR PETER KATZ WITH JOHN BAILEY. MR. KATZ REPORTED WEEKLY FROM 2007 THROUGH 2018