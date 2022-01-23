WESTCHESTER CUTS NEW COVID INFECTIONS BY 19,673 IN 2 WEEKS! STUNNING DECLINES IN COVID NEW CASES.

Hits: 13

WESTCHESTER HAS BEST WEEK IN LIMITING COVID SPREAD SINCE COVID 4TH WAVE BEGAN: 6,327 POSITIVES JAN 16 THROUGH SATURDAY JAN 21, DOWN 10,455 INFECTIONS IN 7 DAYS.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS MONITOR. From New York State Covid Tracker. Analysis by John F. Bailey, January 23, 2021:

Westchester County and the rest of the Mid-Hudson Region continued to stymie the covid virus, lowering the 7-county infections for the week through yesterday (Saturday) to 1,950.

Westchester found 761 persons testing positive for covid yesterday (Saturday) the lowest single day total since December 14 when 730 in Westchester tested positive.

COVID-STOPPERS NOTEBOOK: Mid Hudson Region declined to 1,950 new positive cases Saturday. Westchester declined to 761.

The fourth wave of covid began the next week December 19 to 24, when the 5,395 infections the week of December 12 to 18 doubled to 11,450 the week before Christmas the result of 2,791 infections December 5 through 11 and 5,395 infections the week of the 12 to 18 of December.

This past week due perhaps to the extreme cold last week and the continuing increasing number of Westchesterites getting their covid shots was the second straight stunning week of stopping the covid wave before it could reach the beach.

WPCNR COVID LOG: JANUARY. Last two weeks show dramatic drop of infections.

The vaccines have cut down amazingly on the number of new infections in Westchester County, reducing infections 75% two consecutive weeks. .

Looking ahead, those 6,327 this week means the 25,294 persons infected 2 weeks ago spread the disease to less than 1 person (.25). This means they were not mingling for two weeks or staying in because of cold and bad weather.