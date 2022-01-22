NEWS FROM THE NORTH

Dear Bedford residents,



Positive COVID-19 cases have been coming down in the past few days but we need to see the data for another week or two to know if the trend will continue. While Omicron symptoms seem to be less severe, especially for those who are already vaccinated, we are still mindful that the ease with which it can spread can be problematic when our goal is to keep things open. Careful mask wearing and social distancing are still best practices. And when it is 10 degrees outside, the mask isn’t so bad.



Make sure you take advantage of the free COVID test kits available from the federal government. One order per address.If you know someone who is not computer literate, offer to order for them. The tests are expected to be delivered in a few weeks.



Given the extreme cold weather and Omicron it has been an isolating January for many. If you or someone you know is having a hard time coping, NY Project Hope has an emotional support hotline 844-863-9314.



Valentine’s Day is coming up and residents of all ages are welcome to make Valentine’s Day cards for seniors.

If you are feeling very generous, consider adding a “favor ticket” to the card with an offer to do something nice for them.



Below you can read about recent town news and local events. Please feel free to reach out to me with concerns or questions.



Be well,Ellen Bedford Town Supervisor