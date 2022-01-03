Hits: 13

John Bailey’s CovidStoppers Logbook, January 3, 2022.

WPCNR STATE OF THE PLAGUE. FROM NYS COVID TRACKER. ANALYSIS By John F. Bailey. January 3, 2021.

This afternoon will deliver a better fix on whether the shock of 7,000 new positives a day in Westchester County is over when the positives for Friday are reported.

The December 30 positive numbers issued Sunday night a drop of 50% or more for Westchester, the 6 other Mid-Hudson Counties, and the runway leaders in infections Nassau and Suffolk Counties. The onslaught of new positives the first 5 days of the last week of 2021 was the highest positives a week ever during the plague. The across-board-the halfing of positives was a welcome respite in the march of covid across the metropolitan area.

New York City’s five boroughs recorded 47, 346 LESS infections than the day before December 29 when the city recorded 82,996.

If Westchester continues on the 3,000 infectionsa a day trend it will have slightly less than 20,000 infections the last week of 2021.