STATE OF THE PLAGUE DEC 30 NUMBERS: : NEW  WESTCHESTER POSITIVES DROP 50% FROM  7,659 TO 3,307.  MID-HUDSON REGION  7 COUNTY POSITIVES FALL 62% TO  6,851.  LONG ISLAND  POSITIVES  PLUNGE 58% TO 11,958 DECEMBER 30.  NYC REPORTED 35,650 POSITIVES, DOWN 57% TO 35,650.

John Bailey’s CovidStoppers Logbook, January 3, 2022.

WPCNR STATE OF THE PLAGUE.  FROM NYS COVID TRACKER. ANALYSIS By John F. Bailey. January 3, 2021.

This afternoon will deliver a better fix on whether the shock of 7,000 new positives a day in Westchester County is  over when the positives for Friday are reported.

The December 30 positive numbers issued Sunday night a drop of 50%  or more for Westchester, the 6 other Mid-Hudson Counties,  and the runway leaders in infections Nassau and  Suffolk Counties.  The onslaught of new positives the first 5 days of the last week of 2021 was the highest positives a week ever during the plague. The across-board-the halfing of positives was a welcome respite in the march of covid across the metropolitan area.

New York City’s five boroughs recorded  47, 346 LESS infections than  the day before December 29 when the city recorded  82,996.

 If Westchester continues on the 3,000 infectionsa a day trend it will have slightly less than 20,000 infections the last week of 2021.

