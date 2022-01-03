Investigation into “Targeted” Friday Midnight Shooting on Kensico Ave. See Something? Know Something? Inform White Plains Police Confidential at 422-6200

Hits: 9

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE From White Plains Department of Public Safety. January 3, 2021:

White Plains police have provided the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a man on Kenisco Avenue late Saturday night. The following report was provided by Commander James Spencer.

On 12/31/21, at 2351hrs, The White Plains Police Department received (2) calls of shots fired in the area of 115 N. Kensico.



On scene, outside of 115 N. Kensico Ave, White Plains Officers found Shawn Jefferson, M/B, 9/9/72, (50) of 120 N. Kensico Ave WPNY, suffering from gunshot wounds.

White Plains Units on scene administered first aid and he was subsequently transported to White Plains Hospital.



Mr. Jefferson was pronounced deceased on 1/1/22 at 0029hrs.



The investigation is ongoing.

Commissioner of Public Safety David Chong told WPCNR of the current situation:

” It is an active investigation, it looks as though at this time the victim was targeted and we don”t believe there is any threat to the community at large. Anyone with information can call Detectives at 914-422–6200 or give us information on our Public Safety Website. All information will be kept confidential.”

Commissioner Chong also forwarded information to WPCNR that the video shown on News 12 this morning showing police investigating the crime scene was not released by the White Plains Police Department.



