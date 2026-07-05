JULY 5–THUNDER BOOMERS CUT POWER IN GREENBURGH– SUPERVISOR COMMENDS CON ED SWIFT RESTORATION OF POWER

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WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER JULY 5, 2026

Commending Con Ed, Greenburgh Public Works department for response to last night’s storm…

Last night many Greenburgh residents were impacted by heavy rains with gusts up to 60 MPH which pushed trees into overhead wires.

I was very impressed with the Greenburgh Public Works Department.

After I lost power around 8:15 I drove to another location so I could charge my phones and answer e mails. Portions of Ardsley Road were not passable because of downed trees.

By time I got back home around 11 PM the Greenburgh Public Works Department had removed the trees and the road was passable! There were a number of downed trees around town last night and as of 8:00 AM this morning all the roads are passable. Only a small area around 455 Ridge Road was closed to traffic due to a downed wire.

I also want to commend Con Ed for their efforts.

Most people who live in Greenburgh who were out of power last night have had their power restored or will have the power restored today. Compare this to a few years ago when many residents were out of power for up to two weeks –on multiple occasions. Con Ed is doing a much better job.

According to Con Ed -Greenburgh, Elmsford, Dobbs Ferry and sections of Ardsley were hit harder than most other areas.

Stay away from downed wires because they could be live. Con Ed will have staff guard downed wires while making repairs.

​Today and tomorrow there could be heavy showers and thunderstorms but according to reports that I received damaging wind threats to trees is lower.

I can always be reached on my cell if there is any emergency. My cell phone is 914-438-1343.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor