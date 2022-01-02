NEW COVID OMICRON AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY INFECTOR: DISRUPTS ALL TOWNS CITIES, IN WESTCHESTER. 21,084 new cases in 5 days

Hits: 23

WPCNR CORONA VIRUS ANALYST. By John F. Bailey. January 2, 2021:

The 21,084 new cases of covid officially reported through Thursday December 30 have shocked every community in the county.

At 6 P.M. tonight, the Covid Tracker of New York state had Westchester with 3,307 new infections of covid testing positive December 30. It was the fifth straight day of covid positives over 3,000., down from 7,659 on December 29.

Northern towns, the rivertowns, the cities, are over their heads in new infections half way through last week with infections averaging 4, 444 a day for the first 4 days of of the last week of the year.

Where are these high infection areas? The big towns. Hundreds a Day infected.

White Plains one of the best big cities publicly responding covid stoppers through the first two years of covid has 1,411 active cases reported December 29, and 198 new positive cases that single day. Total active over last two weeks in White Plains is 236. So White Plains infections are rising.

New Rochelle is reported with 2,261 active cases with 362 new cases December 19. New Ro total cases the last two weeks 15,838.

Mount Vernon is reported with 2,520 more than New Rochelle and saw 369 new covid positives on Dec. 29.

Yonkers as it has throughout the last year has 6,463 active cases since December 15, on December 29 they saw 1,059 new covid infections! Total active cases, 41,066. A lot of still sick people there.

Port Chester is not good either. That city is reported with 712 active cases. New Covid infections December 29 were 126, and there are 6,215 active cases.

The Omicron Variant is picking off hundreds in the small suburbs which previously were under control. Those towns averaged a 100 new infections a day December 29,

Greenburgh was reported with 1,283 new active cases, with 159 reported positive on December 29 that day.

Scarsdale saw 390 new active cases the last two weeks, Covid positives December 29 numbered 50, and there are 2021 active cases in Scarsdale.

Harrison reported 841 active cases. On December 29, 107 were infected.

Eastchester: 577 new Actives. 80 New on the 29th

Rye City and Rye Brook hit a combined 82 new people testing covid on December 29.

Mamaroneck Town and Village recorded 787 new actives 124 new covids on the 29th with 3,455 cumulative cases

Larchmont saw 157 new active cases, with 15 positive on the 29th.

Mount Pleasant under control throughout most of the year saw 784 new active cases reporting the last two weeks to December 15, 117 new covid cases on December 29 alone,

North and New Castle stunned with 800 new Active Cases (400 a week) , 104 cases alone on the 29th.

Northern reaches of the county were not spared. Their infection rates are still peaking.

Cortlandt reported an astounding 831 infections from the 15th to 29th of December. On the 29th 158 tested positive

Yorktown had a stunner—1,252 Active cases (over 500 a week) 961 still active. The Dec. 29 number of new cases reported: 209

Somers a very small population, was recorded with 652 Active Cases, 108 reported on Dec. 29. And they have 3,368 cases

Mount Kisco reported 268 New Active cases. 48 on the 29th of December

Peekskill has been growing in infections. The reported with 490 new active cases, 117 on the December 29 date.

Bedford surprised with a report of 433 new active cases approaching Peekskill a city. Bedford saw 84 of those positives test covid Decemner 29.

The Rivertowns averaged 200 new active cases the last two weeks

Ossining reported 186 in the two weeks. 34 on December 29

The Tarrytowns saw 505 new Actives, with 98, reported December 29.

Hastings a small town by comparison reported 195, 28 on December 29.

Dobbs Ferry on the upswing was reported with 261 new active cases, 40 found positive on the 29th.

Briarcliff Manor was close with 174 new actives, 25 covid positive on the 29th

If that average holds for the last three days of the year official reports the county may see 30,000 new cases in one week. Every town is at risk, and looming large is the hospitalization capacity for so many new cases ( 3 times the previous high of new cases in one day –1,100, and 17,777 in a half a week.

The is having major implications for school districts about returning to school in the classroom. White Plains at this point is planning in school learning, but New Rochelle and Yonkers is planning remote learning for the first week of school after return

(the NY State covid tracker, we remind you is on a 2-day reporting delay, so December 30, 31, January 1 new cases for the county are not reported as of the 4:45 P.M. hour.

The Omicron variant is being profiled by medical analysts as being a fast spreader, but not as serious a disease because it affects the upper area of the breathing system: airpipe, throat and nasel areas, and does not take over the lungs, meaning cases of the 17,777 new persons testing positive through midweek will not get as sick or hospitalized.

Let us hope so. However, the British researchers point out that cases in the UK involve more younger people, and the U.S. population is older, meaning that omicron may be more serious for the U.S. population.

Nonetheless, the disease is not being controlled at all by the persons most able to control spread the citizens of Westchester County.

Pleas for public safety and vaccination firsts shots by public officials have been ignored by many, Westchester being only 72% fully vaccinated a week ago and the results show town by town on the Westchester Dashboard Covid Tracker.